Thai police stop motorcyclist for suspected drugs, end up finding fish instead

Police in Thailand stop motorcyclist to search for drugs, but finds fish instead

Police in Thailand stopped a motorcyclist pn suspicion of drug possession, but a thorough search of his belongings revealed that he had only been hauling fish instead.

But seeing as they did stop and inconvenience him, the officers bought up some of his fish to enjoy. Since it was posted on 21 Jan, the clip has garnered over 11 million views and 300,000 likes.

Police patrolling for drug activity

The officer frequently posts clips of his activities on his Facebook page, which has over 250,000 followers.

According to his posts, the officer is stationed in Mueang Bueng Kan District, which is located at the border between Thailand and Laos.

At the time of recording, he had been tipped off about youth smuggling drugs in the area.

When he and other officers spotted a motorcyclist speeding in the area, they immediately suspected the man of carrying drugs.

The clip begins with the officer arriving by car as the motorcyclist parked his vehicle on the side of the road.

Search yields fishy results

The officer immediately begins searching the man for drugs. He first reached for the box located on the man’s lap, only to find the box filled with fish.

“What’s going on?” the motorcyclist asked. Still not cleared of suspicion, the officer asked him to get off his bike.

“Do you have anything illegal in your possession?” the officer flatly asked. The motorcyclist said no.

As the officers continued their search through his backpack and under the motorcycle seat, they begin chatting about the fish.

The officer asked if he was selling the fish, to which the motorcyclist said yes.

Selling his product to the police

“We drove down here just to get some fish,” the officer joked. As the search came to an end, the officer began negotiating the price of the fish instead.

Purchasing four bags of his fish, the officer gave the man ฿200 (S$8). For the rest of the clip, the group chatted about their plans on how they plan to eat the fish later.

In the comments, netizens could not help but tease the officer.

“You’re just buying the fish to save face, eh?” one comment said.

Also read: Woman in Taiwan detained for carrying toy gun while cosplaying Call of Duty game character



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from สืบหน้าใหม่ on Facebook.