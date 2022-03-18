Police Officer Guides Visually-Impaired Uncle To Bukit Panjang Bus Interchange

We often see police officers as guardians of public safety, who snap into action whenever danger arises.

But they often go beyond their basic call of duty too and help anyone that they identify to be in need of assistance. This was what happened at Bukit Panjang MRT station recently, as shared by a Redditor on Thursday (17 Mar).

In the photo and accompanying caption, the OP explained that a patrol officer had guided a visually-impaired elderly man safely from the station to his next destination.

Police officer helps elderly man in Bukit Panjang

In the Reddit post yesterday (17 Mar), a photo showed a police officer holding a visually-impaired uncle by the hand.

According to the post, the officer was escorting the elderly man out of Bukit Panjang MRT station.

Another Redditor commented that they also saw the pair at the nearby Bukit Panjang bus interchange.

From the 2 sightings, the Redditor concluded that the officer had likely made the effort to guide the uncle all the way from the MRT station to the bus interchange at Hillion Mall.

Praised for his kind act

Impressed by the officer’s kindness and compassion, other Reddit users took to the comments to sing him praises.

One Redditor thought that the photo aptly captured “the respect and warmth of humanity”.

Another expressed their gratitude to the OP for sharing this story as it may encourage others to do the same in the future.

This Redditor shared their previous experience helping a visually impaired person who preferred to hold their shoulder instead of holding hands.

Perhaps for those who wish to help in the future, this could serve as a reminder to check the person’s comfort level before proceeding to assist them.

An inspiring act of kindness

We may come across patrol officers at MRT stations often without paying much attention to them.

Stories like this remind us that beyond keeping us safe, they’re also there to help anyone in need of assistance.

But of course, we don’t need to be in uniform to lend a helping hand to others. Hopefully, we’ll see more of such kind gestures from everyday Singapore residents too.

