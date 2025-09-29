Mother in Thailand goes into labour inside tuk-tuk, police officer becomes unexpected midwife

Traffic police officer assissts delivery of baby girl inside tuk-tuk on Udon Thani street

A traffic police officer in Udon Thani, Thailand, became an unexpected midwife on Wednesday morning (24 Sept) when he helped deliver a baby girl inside a motorised tuk-tuk.

According to Thai news site Thairath, at around 7.30am, Senior Sergeant Major Charoen Chanrak (name transliterated) was directing heavy rush-hour traffic near Udon Thani Hospital when he received an urgent call.

The call informed him that 41-year-old Ms Khampoloy (name transliterated), who was on her way to the hospital in a tuk-tuk, had gone into sudden labour.

Officer finds baby already born in tuk-tuk

When Sgt Maj Charoen reached the scene, he discovered Ms Khampoloy already clutching her newborn daughter.

Her two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle.

The tuk-tuk driver, meanwhile, was reportedly overwhelmed and panicking, unsure what to do next.

Officer keeps baby safe & rushes mother to hospital

Acting swiftly, the officer used an emergency blanket to keep the baby warm before directing the still-shaken driver to continue to Udon Thani Hospital.

Mother and child were safely transferred to the Emergency Room, where doctors confirmed both were in stable condition.

The relieved mother later thanked the officer for his timely intervention, while witnesses praised his composure under pressure.

After hearing the news, many netizens rushed to look up the tuk-tuk’s registration number, hoping to use it as their lucky pick for the lottery.

