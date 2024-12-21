Traffic Police puts up roadblocks at CTE & AYE on 21 Dec, causes early-morning jams

Traffic Police put up roadblocks at CTE & AYE on 21 Dec,

The Traffic Police (TP) put up roadblocks on two major expressways in the early hours of Saturday (21 Dec).

The operations caused jams on the Central Expressway (CTE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Netizens report police roadblocks on CTE & AYE

Netizens in a traffic news Telegram channel started reporting heavy police presence along the CTE before 3am.

The roadblock was “very big” and spanned a whole stretch of road near the Moulmein Road exit, they said, with one describing it as “like (a) movie”.

Roadblocks were also put up on the AYE, according to other drivers, with one sharing that the right lane was blocked near Telok Blangah in the direction of Tuas.

A photo of the jam showed that it was due to Traffic Police operations that were in progress. Motorists were advised to remain in their vehicles.

A close-up of the CTE roadblock showed a large number of police officers and vehicles.

It caused traffic to come to a standstill, possibly resulting in much frustration for drivers heading home in the wee hours of the morning.

Resident complains of honking cars

Not only motorists were affected, apparently.

A resident named Jane Lau, whose block is next to the expressway, posted at about 5.41am that she had heard cars honking since 4am.

She shared a photo showing two lanes of the expressway blocked, resulting in cars having to drive in single file.

Ms Lau said this was the first time a roadblock was erected at that stretch of expressway at 4am.

In a comment, she added that the honking was so loud that “the places around the area all can hear it”.

Replying to a question, she said the honking lasted till 5.30am — some 1.5 hours later.

Passengers in metered taxis also affected

A netizen pointed out that passengers sitting in metered taxis would have to pay through the nose due to the jam.

Indeed, a photo of just such a scenario was shared in the comment below that, with a lucky taxi driver’s earnings going up S$84.24 on one ride to Toa Payoh.

Others quipped that passengers caught in such a situation should alight — though this might arouse suspicions of the police nearby.

Also read: 16-year-old e-bike rider arrested after attempting to flee from police roadblock along Guillemard Road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.