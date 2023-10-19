M’sia Police Officer Allegedly Wears S$58K Rolex On Duty, It Turns Out To Be S$160 Watch

Expensive Rolex Timepiece Seen On Malaysian Police Officer Turns Out To Be Worth Only S$160

A police officer in Malaysia recently drew controversy when a photograph of her supposedly pricey arm candy was circulated on social media.

Rumours began swirling that it was a Rolex chronograph timepiece worth over RM200,000 (S$58,000).

However, the Malaysian police’s Integrity and Compliance Standard Department (JIPS) has since clarified that it’s just a simple RM570 (S$160) watch.

Its director also urged the public to avoid throwing baseless allegations around online, especially without credible evidence.

Police officer allegedly wears expensive Rolex on duty

According to the New Straits Times, the saga began when a picture of a police officer on duty was posted in a Telegram group.

The shot features a close-up of the officer’s wrist, with a black-and-gold watch encircling it.

Some netizens apparently claimed that it was a Rolex valued at more than RM200,000 (S$58,000).

This then led to questions about why a police officer would sport such an extravagant luxury item while on duty — not to mention how they could afford one.

Watch is worth just S$160

On Thursday (19 Oct), JIPS director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said investigations found that the “Rolex” simply bore a similar design to the real deal.

Its price tag? RM570 (S$160).

To back up his claims, he also provided a close-up of the watch in question — which does not have the iconic Rolex crown logo — as well as its warranty card.

Harian Metro reported that the officer purchased the watch from Genting Highlands Premium Outlets.

During the investigations, she was able to produce a receipt that proved how much she spent on it.

Mr Azri then took the opportunity to remind the public not to spread such rumours on social media, especially without credible evidence.

While JIPS will look into any complaints and allegations, informants also must be able to provide enough proof and details.

Featured image adapted from the New Straits Times.

