Female police officer who took down Sydney mall stabber alone praised for heroism

Female police officer faced Sydney mall stabber alone & shot him

A female police officer was in the vicinity when an alleged stabber went on a rampage in a Sydney mall on Saturday (13 April) afternoon.

The attack left six people dead and many others injured.

The officer decided to take the suspect on by herself, following him and eventually gunning him down. The stabber was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese has since come forward to praise the officer for her bravery, calling her a “hero”.

Female police officer was nearby when Sydney mall stabber was on the loose

According to CNN, the senior police officer was in the area when the attacks started.

Sky News Australia identified the police officer as New South Wales police inspector Amy Scott.

She was the first to arrive at the scene.

There, Scott proceeded to stalk the attacker through the mall, reported News.com.au.

Shot attacker in the chest when he lunged at her with 15cm-long knife

Following the guidance that witnesses gave, Scott approached the attacker alone from behind.

The police officer told the suspect to “drop the knife”, recounted café owner Michael Dunkley, who witnessed the interaction.

Instead of complying, the attacker lunged at Scott with a 15cm-long knife. At this moment, she shot him in the chest, per Sky News.

“She was put in a situation where she had to do it. She did it so calmly. She was amazing,” Dunkley told News.com.au.

Australian PM praised officer for her bravery in the face of danger

Following the incident, Australian PM Anthony Albanese singled Scott out for her exceptional bravery in the face of danger.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted him as saying that police inspector Scott entered the “very dangerous” proceedings by herself.

She is certainly a hero. There’s no doubt that she saved lives through her actions. And it is a reminder that those people who wear uniform are people who rushed to danger, not away from it.

In addition, the PM expressed his gratitude to the officers and responders who swung into action in light of the incident, and those who will be working on the case in the coming days.

Also read: 38-year-old mother dies protecting baby in Sydney mall attack, among 6 fatalities

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @TheMilkBarTV on X and @RealBababanaras on X.