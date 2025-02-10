Cambodian military policeman shoots wife & her family after she refuses reconciliation amid divorce, kills himself after

Military policeman in Cambodia shoots wife & her family after she refuses to get back together amid divorce

A 49-year-old military policeman opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle at his wife and her family in their home in Tboung Khmum Province, Cambodia at 5.55pm on Friday (7 Feb).

Two of the family members died from the incident, while three were injured, including his 32-year-old wife, Bun Leakhana (transliterated from Khmer).

After committing the crime, Hing Sovannarith (transliterated from Khmer), the military officer, shot himself dead with the same rifle.

Wife previously filed for divorce

According to Sin Chew Daily, Ms Bun filed for divorce from her husband in November last year.

However, Sovannarith refused to sign the divorce papers. He instead kept asking to reconcile with his wife, which she firmly rejected.

On the day of the incident, Sovannarith arrived at his father-in-law’s house and started shooting indiscriminately.

Wife’s parents died at scene

As a result of the shooting, Ms Bun’s 64-year-old father and 65-year-old mother died at the scene, Koh Sanpheap reported.

Ms Bun, her older brother, and a deputy public defender were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies were taken for autopsy and then later handed over to relatives to arrange their funerals.

