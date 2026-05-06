Govt to defer consideration of political office holders’ salary review due to Middle East conflict

Review of political salary framework completed, recommendations submitted in April

The Government will defer consideration of a review of political office holders’ salaries, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday (6 May).

This is due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has caused “major economic uncertainties”, he added.

MP asked about status of political salary review

Mr Chan, who is also Defence Minister, had said in January that an independent committee had been formed to review the framework for political salaries.

This review has been completed, with the recommendations submitted to the Government in April, he revealed in a written parliamentary reply.

He was responding to a question from Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, who asked about the status of the review in light of “recent global events”.

Middle East conflict ‘clouding outlook for S’pore’

Mr Chan noted that the Government recognised that the Middle East conflict was causing major economic uncertainties and “clouding the outlook for Singapore”.

Thus, it decided that the committee’s recommendations would not be considered just yet.

This will be done when “the impact of the conflict on Singapore is clearer”, he said.

Report to be released ‘at the appropriate time’

Mr Chan also promised that the committee’s report and the Government’s response would be released “at the appropriate time”.

When that happens, MPs will be able to review the report and the Government’s response together, he said.

This will make for a “more meaningful debate”, he added.

Political salary structure not updated since 2012

The current political salary framework was established in 2012, with the salary structure and benchmark not updated since then.

The Government had agreed at the time that the framework would be reviewed by an independent committee every five years.

In 2017, it was concluded that political salaries should be adjusted annually in line with the movement of the benchmark salaries. But it was decided not to make any changes to political salaries.

The next scheduled review in 2023 was deferred due to the “uncertain external environment” and “downside risks in the global economy”, Mr Chan said in January.

Committee was tasked to recommend appropriate politcial salary levels

The independent committee, which comprises eight members, is chaired by Singapore LNG Corporation Chairman Gan Seow Kee.

He is also an alternate member of the Council of Presidential Advisers.

The committee was tasked to recommend the appropriate salary levels for political office holders based on the current salary framework.

Where necessary, it should also propose refinements so that the framework will be relevant and meet its intended purpose.

Also read: Harpreet Singh’s ‘Singaporeans save 3 ministerial salaries’ comment draws mixed response from netizens

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Featured image from MS News.