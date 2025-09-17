10 Malaysian politicians targeted in AI sex video blackmail, scammers demand S$127K

Malaysian politicians receive blackmail using AI-generated sex videos, police investigations underway

At least 10 Malaysian politicians have become victims of a blackmail scam involving AI-generated sex videos, Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil revealed.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Mr Fahmi himself was among those targeted, alongside Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Subang MP Wong Chen, Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari, and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli.

Others who received the same threatening emails include Selangor executive councillors Najwan Halim and Dr Fahmi Ngah, Senator Manolan Mohamad, Kulim assemblyman Wong Chia Zen, and Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

The scam emails demanded US$100,000 (S$127,600) to prevent the release of fake AI-generated sex clips.

Emails all look the same, screenshots also identical

Mr Fahmi noted that the blackmail emails were almost identical in wording and included the same set of screenshots.

NST even published a composite image showing how the supposed “video clips” sent to different politicians featured near-identical frames.

Both Mr Wong and Mr Rafizi, for instance, received screenshots that looked practically the same.

Mr Wong dismissed the attempt as “lazy and unprofessional”.

Police reports lodged over blackmail attempts

According to Bernama, at least four MPs have lodged police reports regarding the AI sex video blackmail emails.

Subang MP Wong Chen was the first to file a report on 12 Sept, revealing that the blackmailers demanded payment in stablecoin cryptocurrency within three days of sending the threat.

Three others — Dewan Negara member Senator Datuk Nelson W Angang, Kulim assemblyman Wong Chia Zhen, and Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari — have since followed suit.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar confirmed that police are working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to trace the sender and gather further evidence for investigations.

Minister seeking Google’s help to track scammer

In a Facebook post, Mr Fahmi stressed that the government was taking the incident seriously.

He has directed the MCMC to work with the police to trace the culprits, who they believe had sent the emails using Gmail.

He also told reporters that his ministry would seek Google’s assistance to help identify whoever created and distributed the emails, reports Malay Mail.

Mr Fahmi added that it was “highly possible” the scammer had harvested official email addresses of male elected representatives from Parliament and State Assembly websites.

He further warned that sending such emails is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. Offenders face a fine of up to MYR500,000 (S$152,600), a jail term of up to two years, or both.

