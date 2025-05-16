Son Heung-min blackmailed for allegedly impregnating woman, South Korea police arrest scammers

Woman & man blackmail football player Son Heung-min with fake pregnancy claim

Two individuals have been arrested in South Korea for allegedly blackmailing football star Son Heung-min by claiming the woman was pregnant with his child.

The Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul confirmed on Thursday (15 May) that the suspects — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s — were apprehended on suspicion of extortion and attempted extortion, respectively, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to Yonhap News Agency, the duo tried to extort money from the 32-year-old Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea national team captain by fabricating the pregnancy claim.

Her accomplice, believed to be an acquaintance, is also accused of approaching Son in March with similar demands for money.

A spokesperson for the Korean National Police Agency told AFP that investigations are ongoing.

Son’s agency slams ‘false information’ & says he is a victim

Son’s management agency, Son & Football Limited, confirmed that a police complaint had been filed last week.

It vowed to pursue “strong legal action without leniency.”

In a strongly worded statement, the agency said the two suspects “threatened the player by saying they would spread false information”.

“We stress that Son Heung-min is unequivocally the victim in this case,” the agency emphasised.

Spurs captain focuses on football despite off-pitch drama

Despite the off-pitch scandal, Son remains focused on ending his Tottenham career on a high — with the Spurs captain only tied to the club till the summer of 2026.

The star forward recently pledged to lead the Premier League side to Europa League glory in their final against Manchester United on 21 May.

Son has netted 173 goals in 451 appearances across 10 seasons in North London, though he has faced mounting criticism this year following a dip in form.

Featured image adapted from @hm_son7 on Instagram.