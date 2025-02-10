Polygamous man in Japan makes S$11K monthly as influencer, still relies on 3 wives to pay his bills

Polygamous man in Japan relies on three wives for financial support despite influencer success

A Japanese man with multiple wives has revealed that despite earning 1.25 million yen (S$11,100) a month as an influencer, he still depends on his wives to cover household expenses.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), 36-year-old Ryuta Watanabe lives with three of his wives and four children, with a set of twins on the way from his third wife, Chiharu.

He also shares his home with three pet dogs and two lizards.

Mr Watanabe has a fourth wife who lives separately and maintains an on-and-off relationship with him.

He also has seven other children from past relationships that have since ended.

Calls himself a ‘himo otoko’ — a man who depends financially on women

Mr Watanabe, who gained fame in Hokkaido as a polygamous gigolo, refers to himself as a “himo otoko,” a Japanese term for a man who is financially dependent on women.

After dropping out of secondary school, he cycled through over 20 part-time jobs, none lasting more than a month.

Eventually, he embraced a gigolo lifestyle, claiming he was “born for it”.

In February 2024, he tried his hand at becoming a social media influencer, delegating each of his three wives to manage separate accounts.

It’s reported that Watanabe now earns 1.25 million yen (S$11,100) a month from his online presence. He also runs a business selling clothing and hair products.

Polygamous man in Japan accepting application for fifth wife

Mr Watanabe frequently documents his polygamous lifestyle online, even hosting an online interview to search for a fifth wife.

He has expressed a strong desire to father as many children as possible, aiming to surpass the record of a Japanese shogun who had 53 children with 27 concubines.

According to local media Shueisha Online, Mr Watanabe claims to engage in sexual activity more than 28 times a week and avoids masturbation so as not to “waste his sperm”. To further this goal, he has considered donating to a sperm bank.

Since Japan does not legally allow polygamy, Mr Watanabe’s wives are considered his partners but are not legally registered as spouses.

Netizens express concern over children’s future

When asked about the societal issues his children might face growing up in an unconventional family, Watanabe told Shueisha Online that he plans to explain it as a “new family style”.

He also intends to tell them, “Some places overseas recognize polygamy, but it’s not recognized in Japan, so we are in a common-law marriage.”

However, his online lifestyle has sparked debate, with many netizens expressing disgust. He noted that “gross” was one of the most common comments on his posts.

Some even voiced concern for his children’s well-being, with comments like, “I feel sorry for your child.”

Despite the backlash, Mr Watanabe insists that neither he nor his wives care about the negativity.

Also read: Chinese man with 2 wives: Women suspected to be pregnant, 1 married to another man

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from watanaberyuta_official on Instagram.