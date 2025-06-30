POPULAR Members Sale has up to 20% off storewide, plus a chance to win Pop Mart blind boxes & more

Score big discounts & prizes at the POPULAR Members Sale from 4 to 7 July

The June holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean the back-to-school shopping spree has to end.

If you didn’t manage to stock up before the new term started, the POPULAR Members Sale has you covered.

Happening from 4 to 7 July at all POPULAR outlets (with selected deals also available online), the sale features school and office must-haves from just S$1, up to 20% off books, and even a shot at winning Pop Mart blind boxes and smart home gadgets in exclusive giveaways.

Stretch your back-to-school budget with S$1 deals

Yes, you read that right — S$1. That’s all it takes to score everything from lecture pads to premium art supplies, available in limited quantities at eight POPULAR Mega Stores.

Whether you’re restocking your own stash or buying enough to last your child until they graduate, this is your cue to head down, grab a basket, and start filling it to the brim.

Kick things off with the A’ZONE Lecture Pad A4 Chatroom, now going at three for just S$1 (U.P. S$7.50).

Ideal for class notes, meeting minutes, or bored doodles (just kidding), these pads are as functional as they are affordable.

For creative kids who love to get messy (like any good artist), the Crayola Pip-Squeaks Washable Markers (U.P. S$13.90) are a lifesaver.

They wash off easily from skin and clothing, so your little Picasso can go wild without turning laundry day into a disaster.

If they’re a little older and ready to level up, the Derwent Academy Watercolour Pencils (U.P. S$10.80) are a great next step.

Use them dry like regular colour pencils or add water for a soft, painterly finish — perfect for experimenting with mixed media.

Just remember: these S$1 deals are only available at the following POPULAR Mega Stores:

Bras Basah Complex

Causeway Point

Jurong Point

NEX

Northpoint City

Tampines Mall

Toa Payoh HDB Hub

Waterway Point

Save on books, stationery & snacks

Artsy folks will be thrilled to know the savings don’t stop at S$1 deals.

The POPULAR Members Sale also offers discounts on a wide selection of items, from art supplies and revision papers to snacks for mid-study munchies.

The Staedtler Colour Pencil set (U.P. S$20.60) is now 30% off, adding 50 rich shades to any creative arsenal for bringing bold ideas to life, be it school projects or weekend art jamming sessions at home.

To help your little one’s creations literally glow, grab the Pop Artz Glow In The Dark Acrylic Paint — buy two and get one free (U.P. S$13.90 each).

These paints work on a variety of surfaces and let kids create artwork that shines, day or night.

When it’s time to hit the books, Educational Publishing House’s (EPH) Mid-Year Review Papers (for Primary 3 to Primary 6) offer great value at two for S$8.80 (U.P. S$6 each).

Covering key primary school subjects, they’re a handy way to reinforce what’s been taught in class.

POPULAR members enjoy 20% off storewide & exclusive tech discounts

And for teens or young adults looking to build better routines, ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear (U.P. S$30.47) is one book worth adding to shelves — and it’s now 20% off exclusively for POPULAR members.

In fact, members enjoy 20% off storewide on regular-priced assessment books, English and Chinese books, stationery, and even titbits, along with 5% off selected gadgets and IT products, so there’s no need to restrict yourself to only items on promotion.

Not that the promos aren’t worth shouting about, of course.

Take the SUDIO N2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds, now S$29.90 (U.P. S$99), which deliver active noise cancellation and crisp vocal pickup — just the thing for blocking out distractions during study or work.

Or pick up the SanDisk E30 Portable SSD at S$99 (U.P. S$247), ideal for backing up important files and taking them with you on the go.

Stand to win Pop Mart blind boxes, smart gadgets & more

If you’re a sucker for surprises, make it a point to shop at POPULAR Bras Basah Complex from 4 to 7 July.

With a minimum spend of S$100 in a single receipt, you’ll stand a chance to win daily prizes worth a total of S$600, including complete sets of Pop Mart blind boxes — so there’s no need to keep buying and hoping you’ll land the right ones — and smart home must-haves.

Here’s what’s up for grabs each day:

4 July — Pop Mart Crybaby Crying Again Series Vinyl Face Plush Blind Box, Case of 6 (Worth S$179.40)

5 July — Pop Mart Hirono Echo Series 2-in-1 Cable Blind Box, Set of 6 (Worth S$95.40)

6 July — Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 4.5L (Worth S$139)

7 July — Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10 (Worth S$249)

While you’re there, POPULAR members can also DIY a customised keychain — a fun little extra to dress up your everyday bag.

All shoppers can also enjoy purchase-with-purchase deals with a minimum spend of S$30, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for extra steals while you’re there.

Can’t make it to Bras Basah? No worries. Spend S$100 at any POPULAR outlet and you’ll still qualify for the Sure-Win Spin, where you’ll walk away with either up to S$15 in cash vouchers or a surprise gift — no luck needed.

For more details, visit the POPULAR Members Sale website, and follow them on their social media pages to stay in the loop on future events and promotions.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with POPULAR.

Featured image adapted from @popmart_us on Instagram (for illustration purposes only) and by MS News. Photography by Cassia Leong.