Man Accuses Tai Wah Pork Noodle Staff Of Eating Breakfast ‘Slowly’ & Ignoring Customers

Tai Wah Pork Noodle Staff Allegedly Eats Breakfast & Ignores Customer

Upset with a pork noodle stall worker for ignoring him, a diner proceeded to record the incident.

In the footage, she can be seen eating a meal with her back turned towards the stall.

The video has since gone viral, with many offering their two cents on the matter.

Pork noodle stall staff seemingly ignores diner

The OP posted the video to TikTok on Sunday (21 May), expressing his disappointment when he arrived at the coffee shop at around 8am, only to find the Tai Wah Pork Noodle stall unmanned.

“It’s peak period now, already 8am. But the staff is eating,” he laments.

The OP then turns the camera around to point out a woman in a yellow shirt sitting at a table, presumably the staff in question.

With her back facing the stall, she continues to eat as if oblivious to the waiting customer, causing the OP to express his discontent loudly.

“Tai Wah boss and daughter, where are you? The coffee shop is so busy. There are queues at most stalls, and no other staff is eating right now,” he says.

Diner continues to call employee out

Despite his rant, the employee appears indifferent and, after a while, slowly gets up to return her tray. This irks the OP further.

Subsequently, the employee is still nowhere to be seen. From the OP’s rant, it can be inferred that she has gone to the toilet.

She still takes her time… no need do business already, still slowly go toilet.

The OP adds that the employee’s poor behaviour has ruined the eatery’s good name, at which point the video ends.

In a separate comment, he added that he waited 15 minutes to place his order before eventually giving up and leaving.

Netizens debate over who’s in the right

The video has since gone viral, sparking differing opinions among users on TikTok.

Some expressed shock over the employee’s behaviour, wondering if it wouldn’t alarm her employer.

Yet others agreed with the OP on her having brought a bad name to the eatery’s reputation.

However, some suggested that perhaps the stall hadn’t opened by then.

As such, the OP could have waited for it to open before ordering his meal.

A few users also criticised the OP for protesting the employee’s behaviour when there was no queue or customers at the stall.

MS News has reached out to the stall for more information on the matter.

