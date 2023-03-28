Stall Sells Pork At Marsiling Ramadan Bazaar, Organisers Take Corrective Steps

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Stall Instructed To Stop Sale Of Pork At Ramadan Bazaar In Marsiling

With more Ramadan bazaars opening up across Singapore, Muslims and non-Muslims alike are flocking to these events to try out the delicious food available.

However, while visiting a Ramadan bazaar in Marsiling, a patron noticed a stall selling pork sticks.

Organisers of the event have engaged with the stall operator and stopped the sale of such pork items.

Ramadan bazaar stall sells pork sticks

In a TikTok video, a patron at the Marsiling Ramadan bazaar noticed a stall selling pork sticks.

In the OP’s caption, she highlighted how confused she was to see pork at a Ramadan bazaar.

Netizens disappointed that sale of pork was allowed

Netizens seemed outraged and disappointed that a stall at the bazaar was selling such products when the event is presumably meant to cater to Muslim residents.

A TikTok user also called out the organisers for allowing the stall to sell non-halal products.

Organisers of Ramadan bazaar take corrective steps

Upon receiving complaints about the issue, the Marsiling Constituency Office has taken steps to rectify the issue.

In a Facebook post, they revealed that they are aware of the non-compliance at their Ramadan bazaar.

The organisers have since contacted the operator selling the pork products to put an immediate stop to the sale of pork at the bazaar.

They also promised to work towards preventing such issues from occurring again.

The Marsiling Constituency Office apologised for any inconvenience caused and sought the public’s support for their Ramadan bazaar. Hopefully, the event will continue smoothly.

Featured image adapted from @mvkbudvk on TikTok.