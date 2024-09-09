Portable gas stove explodes during camping trip in Indonesia, netizens speculate cause

Portable gas stove explodes during camping trip in Indonesia

Recently, a group of friends were camping in Indonesia when their portable gas stove suddenly exploded.

The incident reportedly took place at Mount Wilis in Eastern Java, according to Sin Chew Daily.

The video, posted by @manusiatantrum_29 on TikTok last week, has since garnered 10.2 million views at the time of writing.

Explosion sends stove and food flying

In the video, the group was seen preparing food when one of them attempted to open the gas can compartment of the portable stove.

However, before the man could open it, the entire stove exploded, launching its parts and the food around it into the air.

Thick smoke quickly enveloped the area before revealing the aftermath.

As the smoke cleared, the shattered stove was found closer to the camera, where a girl had been previously seated.

The man who attempted to open the gas compartment had his back to the camera and seemed to be nursing his hand, but it is uncertain whether anyone was injured.

Netizens speculate cause of explosion

In the comments section, netizens speculated the cause of the explosion, fearing a similar incident could occur with their own portable stoves.

One commenter speculated that the stove’s grate was not flipped open, potentially trapping gas.

Another pointed out that the gas knob, which activates the gas, was turned on despite the stove not being in use.

Meanwhile, one user advised against refilling butane canisters, noting that although it is cheaper, it’s safer to use brand-new sealed ones instead.

Featured image adapted from @manusiatantrum_29 on TikTok