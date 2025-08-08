M’sia renter asks landlord to repaint house & split utility bills, refuses to sign lease or pay deposit

Potential tenant lists multiple conditions before viewing rental home in Malaysia

A real estate agent in Malaysia recently took to social media to vent his frustration over an unusually demanding potential tenant who wanted to rent a property he was managing.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (5 Aug), Kye Mohd Nasir shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with the woman, who listed a series of conditions before even viewing the home.

“Just because I’m helping you doesn’t mean I’m your butler,” he wrote in his caption.

Wants landlord to install air conditioners & split utility bills

In the exchange, the woman first asked if she could view the home but quickly added that she had certain conditions for the landlord.

She requested that:

Air-conditioning units be installed in all bedrooms, citing the hot weather

Electricity and water bills above RM200 (S$61) be split 50-50 with the landlord

The owner repaint the entire house white

A kitchen table top and cabinets be fitted, saying she had “a lot of cooking items”

No utility deposit be collected unless the utilities were changed to her name

She also insisted that the monthly rent be maintained at RM1,000 (S$305) and refused to sign any tenancy agreement, saying she did not want to be “tied down”.

Mr Kye responded to her extensive list by suggesting that she might be better off buying her own house instead, offering to help her do so.

But the woman replied that she couldn’t afford it.

Netizens slam demanding potential tenant

The post sparked backlash against the woman, with many netizens saying she had expensive taste despite being on a tight budget.

One even called her “a tenant from hell”, suggesting she would be a nightmare to deal with.

Some advised the agent not to entertain her any further, warning that she could become even more troublesome if she were to actually rent the unit.

However, not everyone was convinced the exchange was real.

Several users speculated that the post may have been staged by the agent to boost engagement, pointing out how over-the-top the woman’s demands were.

Featured image adapted from Suwinai Sukanant’s Images on Canva and kanchanachitkhamma on Canva, for illustration purposes only.