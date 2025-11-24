Neighbours work together to fight Sembawang HDB unit fire using water hose before police arrive

Power bank allegedly causes fire in Sembawang HDB, neighbours try to extinguish it with water hose

On Friday (21 Nov), a fire suddenly broke out in a Sembawang HDB flat, allegedly caused by a charging power bank.

The neighbours valiantly tried battling the flames with a hose until the police arrived.

Residents say blaze began after power bank caught fire

The incident occurred at about 8.15am on the third floor of Block 362A Sembawang Crescent.

Shin Min Daily News reported that seven people lived in the affected unit, with the two homeowners away on holiday at the time.

A 63-year-old neighbour said he and his wife were at home when two residents of the unit pounded on his door.

The two residents allegedly explained that a power bank had caught fire, with the corridor filling up with thick smoke from the resulting blaze.

Upon hearing it, the neighbour and his wife rushed to the fire hose reel at one end of the HDB corridor.

They pulled the hose along to the burning unit and sprayed water in an attempt to extinguish the flames.

Neighbours pull fire hose & fight flames until police arrive

A fifth-floor resident, Mr Li (transliterated), who went down to the third floor to investigate, found several neighbours struggling with the hose and quickly joined in to help.

The front door of the unit was left open, with dense smoke pouring out. Mr Li said he did not dare enter the flat and instead helped fight the fire from the corridor.

The 63-year-old neighbour added that he directed the hose towards the kitchen, but the fire had originated from a bedroom and was out of reach.

Despite this, he continued battling the blaze for 10 to 15 minutes until the police arrived, after which the group handed over the scene to the authorities and evacuated.

The neighbour explained that he had been one of the first people to move into the block and always maintained a good relationship with his neighbours.

He thus instinctively stepped in to help when he heard about the fire.

Two residents taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the fire involved the contents of a bedroom in the affected unit.

SCDF personnel extinguished the fire with a water jet.

“Two occupants from the affected unit were assessed for smoke inhalation and were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.”

Additionally, the police and SCDF evacuated about 50 residents from the block as a precaution.

They are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Featured image adapted from @revina.el on TikTok and Shin Min Daily News.