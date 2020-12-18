Bugis Hotel Manager Allegedly Offers Refund For Night Of Power Trips If Good Reviews Left

The end of 2020 is fast approaching and many Singaporeans are treating themselves to staycations during this period to celebrate.

But for 2 guests at a Bugis hotel, their staycation experience was soured by multiple power trips throughout their stay.

When the hotel manager told them that they could only get a refund if they left a good review for the hotel, one of them took to Instagram to share her experience.

Source

In summary, the netizen felt that the request was unethical and was disappointed in the hotel’s management.

Guests experience 11 power trips at Bugis hotel

On one particular night of the guests’ stay at Hotel Calmo Bugis, the netizen claims there were 6 power trips in her room over a period of 3 hours.

Not being able to fix the issue, the hotel allegedly offered a double room as a replacement.

However, more power outages followed.

In a video shared on Instagram, the room appeared pitch-black as the power in the room was out.

Source

The netizen even flipped the switch multiple times to show they were not working.

Source

According to her post, the pair experienced 5 power outage between 10.45pm and 12.08am the next morning.

Hotel refuses to grant an immediate refund

The guests promptly informed the travel agency, Agoda of the issue.

After liaising with Hotel Calmo’s management team, Agoda reportedly offered the pair a complimentary 1-night stay.

Source

However, they no longer wished to stay on and requested a full refund instead.

Source

Agoda later replied that they could not give a full refund. As an alternative, they offered a 50% off on the affected night’s stay.

Yet upon checkout, the hotel allegedly refused to do so until they received further instructions from Agoda.

Bugis hotel manager offers refund in exchange for review

She proceeded to call Agoda to clarify but was reportedly redirected to the hotel management instead.

Speaking to Hotel Calmo Bugis’ manager, the netizen asked how long the refund would take to process.

The manager replied that it will be about 2 weeks.

He then allegedly came back with another offer. She can get her refund immediately on one condition — she leaves a good review of Hotel Calmo Bugis on Agoda.

Source

The manager then apparently explained that the hotel did not actually have to offer a refund since they have already “done their best”.

In an alleged voice recording of the call, the guest sounded exasperated and asked if she could speak to someone else. The manage retorted that if she could not agree to the terms, she should “just leave it”.

The guest expressed her disappointment in her post, saying that the hotel’s request for a good review in exchange for a refund was “unethical”.

Speaking to MS News, the guest shared that both Agoda and the hotel has not gotten back to her.

MS News has reached out to Hotel Calmo Bugis about the matter, stay tuned for more updates.

Hope matter can be resolved amicably

It is unfortunate that what was supposedly an enjoyable staycation was marred by such technical faults which must have caused the guests great inconveniences throughout their stay.

We hope the incident will eventually be settled amicably between the parties involved.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Instagram and Hotels.com.