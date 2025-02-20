17-year-old Indian powerlifter dies after 270kg barbell slips & breaks her neck during training

Teenage powerlifter dies in India after 270kg barbell training accident

A tragic accident claimed the life of 17-year-old Yashtika Acharya — a gold-medalist powerlifter — while she was training in India on Tuesday (18 Feb).

She died after a 270kg barbell slipped and broke her neck while she was attempting a back squat.

At the start of a video posted by @timesnow on Instagram, Yashtika was seen readying herself with the barbell on her back.

A man was seen standing behind her, seemingly providing assistance.

With the heavy barbell on her back, the 17-year-old walked backwards so she had ample space to perform the squat.

However, she seemingly tripped while stepping off the stack of rubber mats that she was standing on and started falling backwards.

As Yashtika landed on the ground in a seated position, the barbell appeared ‘stuck’ on her neck for a brief second before rolling forward.

Yashtika appeared to have lost consciousness as the video ended.

‘Severe’ impact broke powerlifter’s neck

According to The Economic Times, police stated that Yashtika was training under her coach when the heavy barbell slipped.

The “severe” impact reportedly caused her neck to break. Her coach sustained minor injuries as well.

Following the accident, Yashtika was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Yashtika was a promising powerlifter, having won the gold in the Junior National Games last year.

Netizens say it’s a huge loss to nation

One netizen highlighted several issues with the training, including the weight as well as the position of the bar.

Another commenter defended the coach and felt that the infrastructure was at fault instead. He shared that “a trainer will never want this to happen.”

Another user mourned the loss of a young life and lamented that it was a “huge loss for the nation.”

