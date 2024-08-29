22-year-old woman dies after lifting too much weight at high-altitude gym in Mexico

22-year-old woman dies while lifting weight in Mexico gym

Earlier this month, a 22-year-old woman died after collapsing at a gym in Torreón, Mexico earlier this month, reportedly from lifting too much weight.

Media reports said she had possibly over-exerted herself.

According to Daily Mail, Ms Ariatna Lizeth Mata Esparza was doing barbell squats when she suddenly dropped to the floor.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but she was pronounced dead on the spot.

While the exact weight she was lifting had not been disclosed, experts suggest that the average woman can typically squat close to 70 kilograms.

Woman died from lack of oxygen in the blood

An autopsy later revealed that Esparza’s cause of death was anoxemia — a condition characterised by a lack of oxygen in the blood. She also suffered from a stroke and blood clots.

Anoxemia can occur due to intense physical activity, particularly at high altitudes where oxygen levels are lower.

For comparison, Torreon sits 3,600 feet above sea level while Singapore’s highest point, Bukit Timah Hill, lies only 538 feet above sea level.

At high altitudes, the body may use more oxygen than it absorbs, leading to oxygen depletion, increased blood pressure, and possibly a fatal brain haemorrhage.

However, people acclimated to high altitudes are typically more resistant to such conditions, as their bodies have learned to carry more oxygen.

It’s unclear if Esparza was suffering from any underlying conditions.

Daily Mail said Esparza was an animal lover who frequently shared photos of dogs for adoption online.

“‘It makes me laugh when people say ‘don’t humanise your dog’, when he’s the one humanising me,” she reportedly wrote in her last social media post.

Esparza was also a nursery school teacher who had recently taken an exam to secure a new job, reported Mirror UK.

She was expected to receive her test results on the day she died.

