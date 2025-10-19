‘Don’t give birth again’: Elderly woman tells off pregnant lady who refused to give up seat on Taiwan train

Lady refused to give up seat on Taiwan train as she was pregnant & had a knee injury

In yet another unsavoury incident on Taiwan’s public transport, an elderly woman scolded a pregnant lady who refused to give up her seat.

Footage of the encounter was originally posted in a private group on Facebook on Saturday (18 Oct) and thereafter widely disseminated, reported Taiwan’s Liberty Times.

Pregnant lady asked to give up seat in Taiwan

In the video, the elderly woman, who was carrying multiple bags, was seen squeezing on a crowded train on the Taiwan Railway.

She then asked the woman seated in a priority seat to give up her seat to an elderly man.

But the woman declined, saying she was pregnant and had a knee injury.

Elderly woman then says child should give up seat

The elderly woman then changed tack, saying she hoped the child sitting next to the pregnant lady, apparently her child, would give up the seat.

Incredulous, the mother pointed out that there were many young people sitting in the train, so why couldn’t she ask them?

The senior replied, “Their seats are full.”

Thus, the mother retorted, “So aren’t our seats also full?”

Pregnant lady taunted for not giving up seat in Taiwan

This shut the elderly woman up — but for only a few seconds.

After a pause, the senior then said scornfully:

If you had any conscience, you would know the answer after some thought.

When the pregnant lady did not reply, the elderly woman decided to taunt her further, saying:

Don’t give birth again. Even when you have children, you can’t teach them properly.

Recent spate of priority seat wars in Taiwan

The incident is the latest chapter in a spate of priority seat wars on Taiwan’s public transport system.

It started in September, when an elderly woman demanded a priority seat from another commuter but was instead given a swift and hard kick.

Then, a brawl broke out between an elderly man and a woman on a public bus in the city of Keelung last week.

The man, who had mobility issues, reportedly boarded the bus and asked the woman where she would be alighting, as he wanted to trade seats with her for easier access when alighting.

