Passenger kicks elderly woman on Taiwan subway after being hit by bag over priority seat

Elderly woman had reportedly hit passenger with bag over refusal to give up priority seat in Taiwan

A passenger was seen kicking an elderly woman on Taiwan’s subway system during a reported dispute over a priority seat.

The violent act was in retaliation for the woman repeatedly hitting the passenger with her bag, according to a now-deleted viral video originally posted on Threads.

Elderly woman seen deliberately hitting passenger with bag

In the clip, the elderly woman, who was standing while carrying multiple bags and an umbrella, was seen deliberately hitting the seated passenger with one of her bags.

In response, the passenger calmly handed a shopping bag to someone for safekeeping.

Just as the elderly woman was about to hit the passenger again, the passenger stood up and aimed a swift kick at the woman, causing her to fall backwards onto the empty seats behind her.

Stunned, she was helped by other commuters, but soon stood up again and stared at the offending passenger, saying, “I want to call the police!”

The passenger then spoke to her in a low voice, saying in English, “You can try one more time.”

Elderly woman in Taiwan says she wanted to sit in the priority seat

When an elderly man approached the elderly woman, she was heard telling him that she was mad at the passenger, as she had wanted to sit in the priority seat.

The senior also said that she was carrying a lot of things and wanted to hang some of them next to the priority seat.

However, the passenger loudly retorted in Mandarin that they wanted to sit there, and she should have driven a car in that case.

The elderly woman soon left, after saying:

Oh, so he’s a man; now I realise he’s a scary person.

The altercation took place on Monday (29 Sept) afternoon on the Taipei Metro, reported Taiwan media platform ETToday.

The elderly woman had reportedly insisted on sitting in the priority seat, despite there being other seats available.

She kept hitting the passenger with her bag, demanding that they give up the seat.

Netizens criticise both elderly woman & passenger

After the video went viral, it sparked a heated online debate.

Many netizens criticised the elderly woman’s behaviour, with some pointing out that she seemed to have targeted the passenger because she believed they were a woman.

One user recalled being pregnant and having the elderly woman hit her with an umbrella, wanting her seat.

Some netizens also slammed the passenger’s response, pointing out that while they were provoked, it was not appropriate to kick her.

Police to identify & summon individuals

Taipei Metro police told ETToday that they were aware of the incident and would review CCTV footage to identify the two individuals.

By fighting on the Metro, the two had violated Taiwan’s Social Order Maintenance Act, it said.

They would both be summoned to provide statements, with each of them facing a maximum fine of NT$18,000 (S$760).

Priority seats for passengers with genuine needs

Taipei Metro police also told Liberty Times that priority seats on trains are designated according to the People with Disabilities Rights Protection Act.

They are intended for all passengers with genuine physical or medical needs, not specifically for the elderly.

They advised passengers who encounter disputes on the Metro to remain calm and avoid confrontation, and press the emergency button or report the incident via phone.

Also read: Woman kicks 66-year-old passenger in the abdomen during MRT seat dispute, fined S$4K



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @queen7_910 on Threads.