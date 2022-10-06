8 Months Pregnant Teacher Among Thailand Mass Shooting Victims, Children Reportedly Asleep During Attack

Over 30 Lives Lost In Thailand Mass Shooting Including Heavily Pregnant Teacher

On 6 Oct, a mass shooting at a childcare centre in northern Thailand shocked the world, as more than 30 lives were lost in the senseless attack.

The shooter, a 34-year-old man, was identified as a former police officer.

Following the incident, he reportedly fled the scene before killing his wife and child and taking his own life.

News reports have revealed more details of the horrifying incident, including the identities of those who lost their lives.

Among those who perished was a teacher who was eight months pregnant.

Gunman had been in court over drug charge hours before mass shooting

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the shooter was a former member of the police force who was dismissed last year over drug allegations.

The New York Times (NYT) reported that he was arrested while in possession of methamphetamine.

He faced trial on a drug charge and had been in court just hours before the attack.

Aside from the firearm, the suspect was also spotted wielding a knife during the incident.

Gunman stabbed children & pregnant teacher during mass shooting

Speaking to Reuters, a district official said that attendance at the childcare centre was relatively low that day due to heavy rain.

Nevertheless, 30 children still turned up, most of whom were sleeping in a locked room.

The shooter had reportedly stopped by the centre during lunchtime to fetch his child after appearing in court earlier that day.

When he was unable to locate his child, he allegedly entered the centre and shot four or five officials first.

He then forced himself into the locked room and began slashing and killing the children with a knife.

NYT reports that the attacker struck the children in the head and stabbed a heavily pregnant teacher.

36 Total deaths, 24 of them children

Latest updates by the BBC reveal that the death count has risen to 38, including at least 22 deceased children.

Khaosod English claimed that 24 children had passed away, though specific statistics are unclear for now. MS News will update the article once the death toll has been finalised.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though CNA states that the former policeman was under a lot of stress and had grown more anxious after failing to find his child.

