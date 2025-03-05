Woman in China gets pregnant despite husband’s vasectomy, hospital gives couple S$3,000 in compensation

Couple in China ‘unlucky’ to get pregnant despite husband’s vasectomy, says hospital

A woman in China whose husband had gotten a vasectomy was shocked when she got pregnant, seemingly against the odds.

Though the hospital paid them compensation, it also told them that they were “unlucky” as her husband had high sperm motility, reported Taiwan’s ETToday.

Woman in China found to be pregnant 3 months after husband’s vasectomy

The 30-year-old man from Henan province, named only as Mr Li (transliterated from Mandarin), underwent a vasectomy in September 2024 after having three children with his wife.

However, three months later, his wife noticed she had stopped mensurating and went for a check-up.

It found that she was pregnant yet again — her ninth time getting knocked up.

Husband’s sperm motility high, says hospital

After the shocking diagnosis, Mr Li went for a sperm test at the hospital.

It reportedly showed that his sperm motility was very high, with the hospital saying it was a matter of “chance”, adding:

Maybe you were unlucky?

Man in China questions point of vasectomy since wife still got pregnant

Mr Li admitted that he was “more active than normal” after the vasectomy, but questioned what the point of the vasectomy was, since his wife still got pregnant.

He also wanted to know how the operation was conducted, but the doctor who did it didn’t come forward.

Staff in the same hospital explained that sperm may still be present three to six months after the vasectomy.

This upset Mrs Li, who said:

This didn’t happen to you, that’s why you’re not bothered. I don’t even know how I got pregnant.

Couple receive S$3,000 in compensation

Unsatisfied with the hospital’s explanation, Mr Li filed a complaint with the local health authorities.

They said it would investigate the matter.

After negotiations, the hospital gave the couple 16,000 renminbi (S$2,950) in compensation.

Other similar cases in China

This is not the only similar case to have happened in China.

Previously, a Mr Yang from Shanghai went for a vasectomy twice, but his wife got pregnant twice.

The first time she got pregnant was five months after the operation, and the second time was two months later.

In another case in Xiamen, Fujian province, a woman got pregnant one year after her husband had a vasectomy.

The couple took the hospital to court after she had to undergo an abortion.

It was ruled that the hospital should pay the couple about S$2,750 in compensation.

