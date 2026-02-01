Pregnant woman in Thailand pries pet cat from wild python using bare hands

Brave pregnant woman rescues family cat from coiling of wild python in Thailand

A 27-year-old pregnant woman in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand, risked her own safety to save her pet cat after it was attacked by a massive python on Monday (26 Jan) morning.

According to Thai publication The Thaiger, she was five months pregnant at the time of the incident.

Despite the dangers of the situation, she did not hesitate.

Woman pries reptile’s body off cat

The incident came to light after her parents heard the chickens making distressing noises in their backyard

Upon investigation, they found a four-metre-long python tightly coiled around their two-year-old male cat, Naruto.

The cat was completely motionless when they found him, and the family feared he was already dead.

After seeing Naruto in danger, the woman acted instinctively in hopes of rescuing her beloved pet.

Without hesitation, she used her hands to pry the python’s body off the cat, forcing it to release its grip, according to Daily News.

In a short clip posted on YouTube, the woman was seen giving compressions to the cat’s chest as it lay unconscious on the ground.

A separate clip showed the family capturing the snake and putting it into a white fertiliser sack with their bare hands.

Feline shows signs of life

Initially, the family thought Naruto had died from the snake attack.

However, their pet cat unexpectedly showed signs of life and slowly regained consciousness.

The family was overjoyed by the cat’s miraculous recovery.

According to the family, the python was initially drawn by the family’s chickens in the yard.

After capturing the python in a fertiliser sack, the family released it back to the wild.

Also read: Man sees python coiled around community cat in S’pore, shakes feline off with one hand



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Workpoint on YouTube.