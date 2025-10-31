Man sees python coiled around community cat in S’pore, shakes feline off with one hand

The OP thrashed the snake about and dragged it across the ground.

Man rescues community cat from python, but questions his decision to intervene

A man in Singapore recently came to the rescue of a cat that was caught in a python’s deadly coil.

He did so by grabbing the python by its tail and shaking it forcefully. After a minute-long struggle, the snake eventually released the community cat.

 

While most netizens lauded the man for his “bravery”, others were sceptical about his intentions and decision to intervene.

Swung python forcefully to rescue cat

In a Facebook post on Thursday (30 Oct), the man shared that he was setting out food for community cats when he heard a commotion.

The original poster assumed that the noise came from squabbling cats.

However, he instead found a cat tightly ensnared by a python’s coils in a drain — he further described the cat’s eyes as “twin pools of pure terror”.

When he saw the snake’s exposed tail, he took the opportunity to grab it, lifting both predator and prey.

In an attempt to disorient the python, he forcefully swung it around with one hand. He used the other hand to hold up his phone and record the scene.

When the python refused to loosen its grip, the OP dragged the serpent on the ground.

He even used his foot to free the feline, which was screaming in distress.

“For a heart-stopping moment, it felt like an eternity,” the OP wrote.

About a minute later, the snake eventually released the cat and slithered away.

The OP also confirmed that the python was unharmed in the process.

Dilemma between rescuing cat & letting nature take its course

Following the incident, the OP candidly shared his dilemma of choosing between rescuing the cat and letting nature take its course.

While he could not bear to ignore a suffering creature, he acknowledged that saving the cat came at the cost of the snake’s meal.

“Had it been the snake in distress, I would have fought just as fiercely for it,” the OP said. “This was not about choosing sides.”

MS News has reached out to the OP, the National Parks Board, and the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society for further comments on the incident.

Netizens split on OP’s decision to intervene

The post garnered mixed comments from netizens.

Overall, most netizens thanked the OP for his “brave” act.

However, other users questioned the OP’s intentions as he filmed the video in one hand while attempting to rescue the cat with the other.

They also asked whether the cat was taken for a check-up after enduring the python’s suffocating grip.

Some commentators also felt that the OP should not have intervened since the python was native to Singapore, and that the cat was not.

Also read: Man rescues ‘lost & scared’ terrapin from busy Tampines road, releases it near quarry

Featured image adapted from Marcus Lee on Facebook.

