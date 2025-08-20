Man rescues ‘lost & scared’ terrapin from busy Tampines road, releases it near quarry

Man rescues lost terrapin from busy traffic on Tampines road, moves it safely to quarry

A lost terrapin in Tampines had a lucky escape after a passer-by spotted it wandering dangerously close to a busy road and stepped in to help.

TikTok user @kxxlxq shared the heartwarming rescue in a video that has since warmed the hearts of animal lovers online.

Lost terrapin spotted on busy Tampines road

In the clip, the Original Poster (OP), Mr Muhammad, said that he was driving to Bedok Reservoir when he thought he saw a tortoise by the side of the road.

According to his post caption, this happened along Tampines Avenue 10 at around 12.05pm on 15 Aug.

Fearing the animal would become “roadkill”, Mr Muhammad quickly parked his car and went to search for it.

After a short search, he spotted the animal near the central divider, narrowly avoiding traffic.

He promptly picked it up and realised it was a terrapin, not a tortoise.

“Looks healthy but lost and scared,” the on-screen text said.

Mr Muhammad then brought the terrapin to the Tampines Quarry, where he believed it had wandered from, and released it.

He ended the video by saying, “Hope it thrives.”

Netizens thank kind OP for rescue operation

The video quickly drew praise from TikTok users, who commended Mr Muhammad for his kindness.

One thanked him for risking his life to search for the terrapin, as he had to wade through active traffic to complete his rescue.

Another TikTok user thanked Mr Muhammad on behalf of the terrapin’s family and wished him the “best of health”.

A commenter called Mr Muhammad “a good person” who went the “extra mile” to help an animal in need.

Another netizen was glad that it was a “happy ending” and appreciated Mr Muhammad’s “respect for life”.

Educator shares close encounter with terrapin

Speaking to MS News, 40-year-old educator, Mr Muhammad, recalled being shocked when he first noticed a small grey shell moving near the road divider.

“It was too close to the fast-moving cars. I knew that if I didn’t act quickly, something untoward could happen not only to the creature but also to motorists,” Mr Muhammad said.

He added that this wasn’t his first encounter with animals on Singapore roads.

He recalled seeing a Sambar deer on the highway once, but most of the time, the sightings were mostly roadkills involving monkeys or cats.

When asked for updates on the rescued terrapin, Mr Muhammad said: “I wanted to check on it, but I knew it would be futile, as it might have moved elsewhere the next day.”

