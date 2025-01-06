Wild palm civet climbs onto 14th-storey balcony, ACRES rescues it with umbrellas & broom

Wild palm civet released into suitable habitat after being rescued from balcony

While civets have occasionally been seen in Singapore’s urban areas, a wild palm civet managed to climb onto a dangerously high balcony in Singapore.

In a Facebook post, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) related how its wildlife rescue officers managed to rescue the civet perched on the 14th floor.

ACRES officers used items to block civet from falling off balcony

ACRES said the officers were surprised to find the animal in such a lofty spot.

Concerned that it would fall to its likely death, they used items to block it from plunging off the balcony.

A video showed a number of officers holding up umbrellas and a broom.

Civet leaps onto balcony floor, escapes inside unit

Eventually, the civet leapt down onto the balcony floor, according to the video.

This prompted frantic attempts by the officers to catch it.

Despite their combined efforts, the civet managed to escape and bolt inside the residential unit.

Animal rescued & released

ACRES said they finally managed to rescue the animal safely.

It was then released in a “suitable habitat”, it added.

The animal welfare charity also thanked the “patient and understanding residents”.

Civet sightings quite common in urban areas: ACRES

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the common palm civet, also known as musang, can be found in Singapore’s urban and forested areas.

They are recognisable by a black facial mask across their eyes.

Due to the proximity of their habitats to humans, they are threatened with being trapped or ending up as roadkill.

ACRES told MS News in July 2024 that civets are shy animals, but are highly adaptable and have adapted to living in urban areas.

Civet sightings are quite common in these areas as they could have moved out from neighbouring green spaces over time.

It advised the public to refrain from feeding them and “admire them from a distance” instead.

