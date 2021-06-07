Preschool Students & Staff With Household Members Quarantined Will Be Issued Leave Of Absence

3 weeks since the tighter restrictions were introduced, it looks like Singapore’s Covid-19 condition is stabilising.

Despite that, authorities are not taking any chances by introducing more safety precautions to ensure public health.

From Tuesday (8 Jun), preschool students and staff who have potentially been exposed to Covid-19 will face more stringent measures, like being issued a leave of absence.

Let’s have a look at some of the latest measures affecting preschools.

Preschool member on leave of absence until close contact tests negative

Last Friday (4 Jun), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) announced that they would take more precautions with preschool students or staff.

From 8 Jun, students or staff with someone in the household waiting to be or is quarantined will be placed on a leave of absence, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Once the household member has gone into a quarantine facility and receives a negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the student or staff can return to school.

Criteria for issuing leave of absence

Besides that, a leave of absence will be issued to the whole class if:

A student or staff on the premise was feeling unwell before being quarantined following exposure to a Covid-19 case

They become unwell soon after quarantine

According to ST, they can return to school once the affected student or staff enters quarantine and tests negative.

In the case where the quarantined student or staff is generally well, parents will be informed and are encouraged to keep students in the same class at home as much as possible.

If potential exposure requires a student or staff to undergo mandatory testing, they would also be put on a leave of absence.

Even if a student’s household member has to be tested, parents are strongly encouraged to keep their child at home.

They can return after testing negative for Covid-19.

Due to new Covid-19 variants & nature of preschools

The previous rules only require a leave of absence if a household contact is under quarantine or serving stay-home notice (SHN).

Those affected can return once the household member has finished their quarantine or SHN.

Regarding the revised arrangements, ECDA chief executive Ms Jamie Ang recognised that it might be inconvenient for families and preschools.

However, she asked for understanding, citing the increased transmissibility of new Covid-19 variants.

Furthermore, vaccines are currently not approved for young children, reported ST.

With preschools generally being compact with students and staff in close contact for long periods, such arrangements are for the safety of everyone.

Keeping everyone safe, especially our young ones

Singapore is heading in the right direction, with unlinked community cases falling over the past weeks.

At this point, it is important not to let our guard down, especially when it involves more vulnerable ones amongst us, like young children.

Hopefully, when we all abide by safety measures, we will see Singapore recovering well from the pandemic again.

