President Tharman sends well wishes for Tamil New Year, shares his love for briyani

President Tharman names vegetable biryani as his current favourite in his Tamil New Year message

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam marked Tamil New Year, or Puthandu, on Tuesday (14 April) with well wishes to Singapore’s Indian community and a tribute to one of the most iconic dishes: the biryani.

In a Facebook post, he wished those celebrating a happy New Year and reflected on the dish’s universal appeal.

“What’s there not to like about biryani?” he wrote, describing it as a “quintessential Indian dish” enjoyed across cultures.

President highlights versatility of biryani

Mr Tharman noted that biryani comes in many variations, from chicken and mutton to lamb and seafood.

He added that the slow-cooking process allows the rice to absorb the rich flavours of spices and meats, making it a widely loved staple.

He also shared that he avoids beef, but still enjoys the many other options available.

Vegetable briyani is his current favourite

The President said his current favourite is vegetable biryani, highlighting its health and environmental benefits.

“It’s in fact a fast-growing, healthy and environmentally friendly choice in India, where briyani is the most popular food order,” he explained.

He pointed out that jackfruit is often used as a meat substitute, offering a chewy texture while being a more sustainable option.

He explained that vegetable biryani is typically made with seeraga samba rice from Tamil Nadu, which has a lower glycaemic index and requires less water to cultivate.

Dish with global roots and local twists

Mr Tharman also touched on the origins of biryani, noting that it is believed to have come from Iran before spreading across the Indian subcontinent.

Over time, different regions developed their own variations of the dish.

In Singapore, biryani is often served with accompaniments such as achar (pickled vegetables), pineapple slices, and dalcha (lentil curry).

“In Indonesia, expect more coconut milk and local spices,” Mr Tharman added.

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Featured image adapted from President Tharman on Facebook (left and right).