Pretzel Planet Closes Sengkang Grand Mall Store After 3 Months, Says They Will Be Back

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pretzel Planet At Sengkang Grand Mall Announces Closure

Since its opening in March, Sengkang Grand Mall has welcomed many customers from around the area.

However, the mall has recently bid farewell to one of its newer tenants — Pretzel Planet.

The pretzel shop announced its closure on Instagram, to the dismay of many who had wanted to try its offerings.

Pretzel Planet shutters after opening for only 3 months

Pretzel Planet broke the news on its Instagram page on 28 June.

In the caption, Pretzel Planet shared that launching the store was an “out-of-this-world adventure”.

Following which, they expressed their “warmest gratitude to each and every one of [their] patrons”.

While they did not share the reasons behind the abrupt closure, they teased that they would be back.

Offers sweet & savoury pretzels with smoothies

Based on an earlier Instagram post, the store officially opened for business on 18 Mar.

As such, they had only been in operation for about three months before the closure.

The store offered a range of products, from sweet and savoury pretzels to refreshing slushies.

According to Pretzel Planet’s website, their pretzels range from S$3.90 to S$5.50 — covering a range of flavours from Mentaiko to Salted Caramel.

Many customers expressed their disappointment

In response to the announcement, many were shocked and baffled by the sudden news.

One commenter even complimented the store’s pretzels, saying they were “so nice”.

They weren’t the only ones to praise the store’s offerings, though.

Another past customer also said that the grape slushie “is the best slushie [they] ever had”.

Meanwhile, some commenters lamented the fact that they hadn’t even gotten to try the food there.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to see a comeback sooner rather than later.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google and @preztelplanet on Instagram.