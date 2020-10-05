PrimaDeli Has 1kg Cakes For $28 At All Outlets

Planning birthdays can be a headache-inducing affair, what with food, gifts and activities to prepare in advance. Of course, you can’t forget the cake, which tends to make up quite a large part of the budget.

Luckily, you won’t have to worry about splurging on them as ubiquitous bakery PrimaDeli is offering some of its most popular cakes at a steal.

In celebration of their 28th anniversary, whole cakes will be on sale for only $28 (U.P. $43).

Popular PrimaDeli cakes at 35% less

PrimaDeli shared the promo on their Facebook page today (5 Oct).

Introducing the offer in phases, they revealed that the classic Blackforest cake and Fruit Paradise are first to go on sale till 11 Oct.

Other, specific cakes will follow suit in the subsequent weeks, all the way till 25 Oct.

Each week will have two 1-kg cakes of the chocolatey and fruity types to appeal to all preferences, so those who like it sinful or light can pick according to their own likings.

If you have any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries to celebrate this month, this offer will be perfect for you.

Pastries for lighter tea time snacks

Those who have no cause for celebration need not be sad, however, as PrimaDeli also has deals on its sweet and savoury pastries.

From the hearty chicken pie to the luscious lava cheese tart, you can buy 2 and get a third piece free to share with your friends or family.

These will make for comforting tea time treats, especially if you’re having a rough day working from home.

Have all 3 pieces to yourself if you’d like too, we won’t tell.

Exclusive promo till 25 Oct at all outlets

Before you plan your cake and pastry purchases, note that the offers are not valid for online or Dial-A-Cake delivery orders.

You may pre-order the 1kg cakes, but otherwise all collections must be via walk-ins at the physical stores.

PrimaDeli has countless stores islandwide, so we’re sure you’ll be able to find them easily wherever you go. A list of all their outlets is available on their website here, just in case.

2020 may not have given us much reason to celebrate, but with things looking up now, we don’t see why you shouldn’t treat yourself to some cake.

Jio your friends and family along too, so you won’t feel too bad about all the calories.

