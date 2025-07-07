100 top-rated deals to grab on Amazon Prime Day 2025, with up to 94% off home, electronics & more

Amazon Prime Day returns from 8 to 14 July 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is almost here, and as usual, the deals are so good, you might want to clear some space at home and prep your credit card.

Running from 8 to 14 July, this year marks the longest Prime Day ever in Singapore, giving you a full week to score the best steals on home gadgets, electronics, beauty, and more — with discounts of up to 94%.

If you don’t know where to start, you’re in luck — we got our hands on an exclusive list of top-rated items that everyone’s been raving about, so you can get some inspo for your own cart.

Before we go on, here’s a reminder that you’ll need to be a Prime member to enjoy these promos, but here’s the good news: you can sign up for a 30-day free trial just in time for the sale.

Once you’re all set, come back to this list of 100 curated Prime Day finds, neatly sorted into 10 easy-to-browse categories.

Keep your home in top shape with these household essentials

From wrinkle-free clothes to spotless floors and fresh, breathable air, this roundup has everything you need to keep your space clean, calm, and comfortably cool. The best part? You can score them at a fraction of the usual price — including an ironing board that costs as much as a cup of bubble tea (seriously).

1) Duwee Ironing Board with Solid Iron Rest Holder — S$5 (U.P. S$89.99)

2) Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer — S$44.99 (U.P. S$105)

3) Tineco Floor One S6 Wet & Dry Vacuum, Cordless — S$499 (U.P. S$680)

4) Muji Aroma Diffuser — S$57.29 (U.P. S$89)

5) KODAK INFINIO Multi-Stage Air Purifier — S$199 (U.P. S$599)

6) EuropAce 14L Smart Dehumidifier — S$297.20 (U.P. S$569)

7) Leifheit Clean Twist Disc Mop Ergo and Bucket — S$83.92 (U.P. S$159)

8) Muji Easy Maintenance Oscillating Circulator Fan, Large — S$58.57 (U.P. S$99)

9) Tefal Pro Express Ultimate II Steam Generator — S$422.49 (U.P. S$599)

10) ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum — S$1,099 (U.P. S$1,799)

Upgrade your kitchen with sizzling Prime Day steals

Your kitchen’s about to get a serious glow-up — and not just in the aesthetics department. A sleek Dutch oven will elevate your stews, while a smart rice cooker might mean you’ll never want to tapau food ever again. And with deals this hot, even your stove could get a little jealous.

11) Philips Double-Walled 5000 Series Kettle — S$49.99 (U.P. S$129)

12) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Chef’s Oven — S$388.99 (U.P. S$511)

13) SCHOTT ZWIESEL Bar Special Whisky Nosing Glass, Box of 6 — S$22.96 (U.P. S$198)

14) Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, 30cm — S$374.99 (U.P. S$898)

15) Panasonic Microwave with Grill, Oven and Steam Functions — S$514.90 (U.P. S$799.20)

16) Philips Daily Collection Induction Cooker — S$78.99 (U.P. S$139)

17) ZOJIRUSHI Induction Heating Pressure Rice Cooker — S$704.71 (U.P. S$1,228)

18) Hurom Easy Series Slow Juicer — S$386.77 (U.P. S$658.80)

19) Shun Classic Blonde 8″ Chef’s Knife — S$192.60 (U.P. S$312)

20) De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Fully Automatic Coffee Machine — S$1232.53 (U.P. S$1,499)

Electronics for both work & play

Whether you’re setting up the ultimate WFH station or planning your next off-the-grid photo walk, these tech deals have you covered. Snap sharp with a pro-grade camera, tune out with noise-cancelling headphones, or turn your living room into a cinema with a soundbar and mini projector — all without breaking the bank.

21) OLYMPUS OM-1 Micro Four Thirds System Camera — S$1569.91 (U.P. S$3,043)

22) Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport Earbuds — S$199.99 (U.P. S$479)

23) Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones — S$310.01 (U.P. S$699)

24) JBL Bar 1300 — S$1,739 (U.P. S$2,899)

25) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB — S$1,220.99 (U.P. S$1,928)

26) Beelink S12 Mini PC — S$219 (U.P. S$289)

27) Hisense U6K Pro ULED MiniLED Smart TV — S$1197.49 (U.P. S$1,569)

28) KODAK Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector — S$370.80 (U.P. S$391)

29) Nothing Phone (1) White Smartphone — S$549.99 (U.P. S$869)

30) domyfan 14″ Laptop Screen Extender — S$348.03 (U.P. S$539)

Bring your gaming setup to the next level

You know what they say about “all work and no play”. Eradicate your dull side with these gaming picks made for both casual fun and hardcore marathons. From portable consoles to battlestation-boosting add-ons, there’s something here to support both quick wins and all-night quests.

31) Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse — S$57.43 (U.P. S$109.90)

32) Viewsonic 32″ 165Hz Curved Full HD 1080p Gaming Monitor — S$359 (U.P. S$529)

33) PlayStation 5 Slim Console With 1 Controller Disc Version — S$729 (U.P. S$799)

34) Oculus Meta Quest 3 — S$850 (U.P. S$1,299)

35) Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle — S$709 (U.P. S$769)

36) Xbox Wireless Controller — S$59.90 (U.P. S$79.90)

37) ALIENWARE 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor — S$1,369 (U.P. S$1,429)

38) UPERFECT 2K 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor — S$249.98 (U.P. S$309.98)

39) Crucial Pro RAM 32GB Kit — S$90.22 (U.P. S$151)

40) Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for Xbox Series — S$124.99 (U.P. S$249)

Board & card games for wholesome gatherings

You’ve powered through digital quests. Now it’s time to slow things down with something a little more old-school. Think deduction games, strategic showdowns, and classic head-to-head matchups — perfect for quiet nights in or lively group hangouts.

41) Horizon Zero Dawn The Board Game – Rockbreaker Expansion — S$17.49 (U.P. S$79)

42) Battleship Classic Board Game — S$22.99 (U.P. S$33.90)

43) Hasbro Gaming – Clue Board Game — S$23.99 (U.P. S$34.90)

44) ThinkFun 5000 Rush Hour Traffic Jam Logic Game — S$27.93 (U.P. S$39.90)

45) Monopoly GO! Board Game — S$35.92 (U.P. S$49.90)

46) Gamewright – Deduckto: A Quackling Deduction Game — S$13.83 (U.P. S$19)

47) Connect 4 Grab and Go — S$9.52 (U.P. S$11.90)

48) Arkham Horror: The Card Game – The Forgotten Age — S$$53.07 (U.P. S$70.24)

49) The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game — S$72.86 (U.P. S$$99.99)

50) Ravensburger Puerto Rico 1897 Strategy Board Game — S$47.16 (U.P. S$72)

Sweat it out & have fun with sports

If your idea of fun involves breaking a sweat instead of breaking out pawns or chasing a high score on a screen, Amazon’s still got plenty to get your heart rate up in the best way. Pickleball’s having a major moment, but if you’re more of a solo player, track your laps with swim goggles, crush cardio with wireless headphones, or monitor your recovery with fitness tech that fits on your wrist (or finger).

51) Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker — S$90.46 (U.P. S$216)

52) GAMMA Sports Micron 5.0 Pickleball Paddles — S$42.44 (U.P. S$100)

53) Franklin Sports X-26 Performance Indoor Pickleballs, 12-pack — S$27.61 (U.P. S$43)

54) WILSON Sporting Goods Prime All Court Tennis Ball, 4 Can Pack — S$27.37 (U.P. S$34.96)

55) Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 Swim Goggle — S$24.69 (U.P. S$$36)

56) LUXILON ALU POWER Tennis String Single Tension — S$329.34 (U.P. S$437)

57) Garmin v voactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch — S$284.83 (U.P. S$433)

58) Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Smart Ring — S$292.75 (U.P. S$514)

59) Shokz OpenMove Bluetooth Wireless Headphones — S$95 (U.P. S$119)

60) WILSON Fierce Pro 13mm Pickleball Paddle — S$109.58 (U.P. S$173)

Look & feel your best with health & personal care faves

There’s nothing like a refreshing shower after an intense round of working out — and a solid line-up of essentials to help you reset from head to toe. From gentle cleansers and moisturisers to practical grooming staples and a high-performance hair tool, these picks keep things simple, effective, and fuss-free.

61) Bioderma Atoderm Huile de douche Anti-Irritation Face & Body Cleansing Shower Oil — S$26.61 (U.P. S$44.90)

62) Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser — S$17.96 (U.P. S$24.20)

63) Sukin Natural Balance Shampoo — S$15.90 (U.P. S$39.90)

64) Dove Moisture Care Conditioner Treatment Refill — S$17.79 (U.P. S$25.73)

65) Moroccanoil Night Body Serum — S$52.59 (U.P. S$72.64)

66) Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Intense Repair Body Emulsion — S$11.74 (U.P. S$21.61)

67) DHC MEN Deep Moisture Face Mask — S$7.60 (U.P. S$13.23)

68) Kirei Kirei Medicated Foaming Hand Soap Refill — S$17.95 (U.P. S$26)

69) ETUDE Drawing Eyebrow Pencil — S$5.95 (U.P. S$9.07)

70) Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener — S$699 (U.P. S$799)

Polished looks made easy with fashion & accessories

Once you’re feeling fresh, it’s time to pull the whole look together. Clean cuts, comfy basics, and just the right amount of detail go a long way. Throw on wide-leg trousers with trainers for a casual day out, or sharpen up with a crisp oxford and tie — these picks make looking put-together feel like second nature.

71) Nautica Women’s Solid V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt — S$23.01 (U.P. S$36)

72) DKNY Women’s Two Tone Logo Tee T-Shirt — S$33.50 (U.P. S$61.81)

73) DKNY Women’s Pull On Wide Leg Twill Trousers Casual Pants — S$62.20 (U.P. S$185.41)

74) Calvin Klein Women’s Logo Pashmina Scarf — S$21.55 (U.P. S$31.93)

75) Kate Spade New York Women’s K As in Kate Lace Up Trainers — S$138.65 (U.P. S$270.29)

76) BOSS Men’s 3-Pack Crew Neck Cotton Jersey T-Shirts — S$41.64 (U.P. S$65)

77) PUMA Men’s LIGA Cap, Black — S$ 16.79 (U.P. S$27.99)

78) Levi’s 505T Regular Straight Jeans — S$48.08 (U.P. S$69.49)

79) Tommy Hilfiger Solid Textured Stripe Tie, Navy — S$27.05 (U.P. S$40.98)

80) Clarks Men’s Whiddon Plain Oxford — S$55.99 (U.P. S$130)

Travel essentials for that trip of a lifetime

Be it a long-haul flight to Europe or a weekend hop to JB, the right gear keeps things running smoothly. Think foldable bags and compact carry-ons to keep your packing light, or a reliable charger and universal adaptor to stay powered up. Don’t forget a wide-brim hat and water bottle for sunny destinations, or an anti-theft pouch and RFID wallet for peace of mind in crowded tourist spots.

81) Samsonite Foldable Travel Duffle — S$33.98 (U.P. S$51.69)

82) Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat — S$47.23 (U.P. S$60)

83) Samsonite World Adaptor Pro 3-P+USB — S$47.79 (U.P. S$82.34)

84) PacSafe Rfidsafe Z50 RFID Blocking Tri-fold Black — S$51.69 (U.P. S$109)

85) Osprey Daylite 44L Carry-On Travel Pack — S$131.98 (U.P. S$197)

86) Grupo Erik Women’s Single, Snoopy — S$19.32 (S$28.46)

87) Pacsafe Coversafe S25 Anti-Theft Secret Bra Pouch — S$21.77 (U.P. S$31.90)

88) Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle — S$32.22 (U.P. S$51)

89) TONEOF 170cm Phone Selfie Stick Tripod — S$31.59 (U.P. S$39.59)

90) CHCCUL 20000mAh Portable Charger with Built-in USB-C Cable — S$63.99 (U.P. S$79.98)

Fun, practical picks for tiny humans

Of course, we can’t forget the little ones. Amazon also has smart, parent-approved finds that balance play and practicality, including learning tools, feeding gear, and toys that actually hold their attention. A compact booster seat for mealtimes or a dollhouse built for hours of imaginative play, these picks make caring for kids a little easier (and a lot more fun).

91) NUK Premium Choice Slim Baby Bottle — S$15.13 (U.P. S$23.91)

92) Ride Safer Travel Vest Gen 5 — S$167.33 (U.P. S$239)

93) LeapFrog Slide to Read ABC Flash Cards — S$18.93 (U.P. S$37.30)

94) Skip Hop Booster Seat for Dining Table — S$31.92 (U.P. S$46.79)

95) Skip Hop Bandana Buddies Activity Toy — S$15.47 (U.P. S$34.90)

96) Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Cloud Clubhouse — S$17.49 (U.P. S$39.90)

97) CoComelon Cleanup Time Vacuum – Cleaning Sounds — S$27.49 (U.P. S$69.90)

98) Barbie Dreamhouse 2023, Pool Party Doll House — S$313.41 (U.P. S$599.90)

99) Magna-Tiles 32-Piece Clear Colors Set — S$55.82 (U.P. S$79.90)

100) B.Box B.Box Snackbox — S$16.41 (U.P. S$19.30)

For more details and updates, visit the Amazon Prime Day 2025 homepage for all the latest deals, previews, and shopping perks.

