School principal in India smothers 6-year-old girl to death after she resists sexual assault

School principal arrested for murdering student who resisted sexual assault attempt

A primary school principal in Gujarat, India has been taken into custody after confessing to the murder of a six-year-old girl.

According to News18 India, 55-year-old Govind Nat allegedly smothered the first grader to death after she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her.

The girl’s body was discovered on Thursday (19 Sept), leading to the launch of a criminal investigation.

Principal smothers girl after she began to scream

Police Superintendent Rajdeepsinh Zala revealed that around 10.20am, the principal had agreed to take the girl to school at her mother’s request.

However, both students and teachers reported that the girl never arrived in class.

Nat initially told police that he had dropped her off after picking her up in his car.

Suspicious of his account, investigators checked his phone location and discovered that he had left the school later than claimed, leading him to confess to the crime.

On the way to school, the principal tried to rape the girl, but she began shouting, so he covered her mouth and nose until she became unconscious.

He then left the girl’s body inside his car and locked it upon arriving at the school.

Around 5pm, he dumped the body behind the school building, planting her school bag and shoes outside her classroom.

Girl found dead by parents & relatives

The girl’s parents and relatives began searching for her when she failed to return home after school.

Tragically, they found her lying unconscious behind the school building.

She was rushed to Limkheda Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The following day, an autopsy confirmed that she had died from smothering.

Nat now faces serious charges under the Criminal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Also read: Monkeys attack man in India trying to rape 6-year-old girl

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Times Now