S’pore Prison Service apologises after vehicle’s involvement in Simei hit & run accident

Singapore Prison Service apologises after vehicle involved in hit & run in Simei

A Singapore Prison Service (SPS) vehicle was recently involved in a hit-and-run accident in Simei.

The incident happened at about 9.20am on Tuesday (8 Oct).

Dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a black SPS vehicle travelling along Simei Street 3 outside Changkat Changi Secondary School.

The camcar was in the rightmost lane, waiting to make a U-turn.

As the prison vehicle passed by on the left, it hit the camcar with a loud bang, seemingly dislodging a piece of metal.

Despite the crash, the prison vehicle continued driving without stopping.

According to the accompanying caption, the camcar’s driver followed the SPS vehicle down the road and found it parked at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

However, the vehicle’s parking spot could only be accessed by emergency vehicles.

The driver instead approached a police officer on traffic control duty for help. Upon contacting the control centre, the officer advised the driver to lodge a police report.

SPS driver violated SOP

On Wednesday (9 Oct), SPS issued a Facebook post acknowledging the incident.

“The SPS vehicle was transporting inmates and escorting officers from the Changi Prison Complex to the CGH for the inmates’ medical appointments,” said SPS.

About 400 metres away from the hospital. the right side of the SPS vehicle “made an impact” with the left side of a private car.

“The staff in the SPS vehicle did not stop the vehicle and continued to CGH.”

SPS said the staff’s action was not in accordance with SPS’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which required the prison vehicle to stop to assess for damages.

“We regret that our staff in the SPS vehicle failed to stop the vehicle after the accident.”

SPS said it had contacted the camcar driver and lodged a police report.

The police confirmed to MS News that they received the report and that investigations are ongoing.

