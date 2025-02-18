What does WP chief Pritam Singh’s guilty verdict mean for S’pore’s political landscape?

How Pritam Singh’s guilty verdict impacts Singapore politics

The recent guilty verdict against Pritam Singh, the Leader of the Opposition and Secretary-General of the Workers’ Party (WP), marks a pivotal moment in Singapore’s political landscape.

As Singh faces legal penalties, including a cumulative S$14,000 fine, for his role in Ms Raeesah Khan’s case, questions arise about his future as a parliamentarian, as well as the broader implications for the WP.

Impact of guilty verdict on Pritam Singh as a parliamentarian & politician

A guilty verdict carries significant consequences, not just in terms of legal repercussions, but also for Singh’s political credibility.

As the Leader of the Opposition, Singh’s role in holding the government accountable is crucial.

However, being convicted under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act casts a shadow over his standing in Parliament and his effectiveness in leading the WP.

The Elections Department (ELD) has clarified in a Facebook post that an MP’s disqualification is determined by the sentence for a single offence.

The ELD stated that the disqualification threshold requires either imprisonment for at least one year or a fine of no less than S$10,000 for a single offence.

Therefore, despite receiving a fine for each charge, the WP chief remains eligible to contest the General Election — due by November — as his fine does not exceed the disqualification threshold.

Impact on the Workers’ Party

As Singapore’s largest opposition party, the WP has garnered significant support, particularly in key constituencies such as Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC.

Singh has been a unifying figure within the party, steering it through challenging times and increasing its parliamentary presence since taking over from former chief Low Thia Khiang in 2018.

His conviction, however, presents challenges for the party, especially with the upcoming elections.

Party members will have to decide how to navigate this crisis, whether by rallying behind Singh or preparing for a leadership transition.

If Singh stays in leadership, the WP will need to manage any damage to its image while maintaining support among its base.

Should a leadership change be required, figures like Sylvia Lim could step forward.

However, Singh, who is appealing the conviction and sentence, has stated that this is not his plan.

In media interviews yesterday, he expressed his intention to contest in the upcoming elections, emphasising the need to “step up, not step down”.

“We’ll have to fight hard, and that’s what we will do,” he added.

Singapore Management University (SMU) law professor Eugene Tan described the case as “a setback” for WP and Singh, adding:

It raises legitimate questions about how the WP seeks to increase its political reach and whether it is anchored in the values and ethos Singaporeans expect of their political parties and leading politicians.

Prof Tan, a former Nominated MP, said while the case “takes away some bragging rights” from the party, it has “come out all guns blazing” and will not let the setback get the better of them.

Implications for upcoming elections

Singh’s conviction could become a key point in political discourse.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) may seize upon this issue to scrutinise the WP more closely, potentially using Singh’s conviction to question the party’s transparency and accountability.

It may use this incident to reinforce their narrative that opposition parties lack the discipline or integrity necessary for governance.

On the other hand, the WP could argue that Singh’s prosecution is politically motivated, positioning itself as unfairly targeted for challenging the status quo.

Prof Tan noted that he does not regard the verdict as “an electoral game changer”.

“The unique place the WP occupies in our political landscape as the leading opposition party for at least two decades will stand it in good stead,” he said.

“Voters will consider the other qualities the WP brings to Singapore’s one-party dominant political system.”

PN Balji, a political analyst and former newspaper editor, noted that Singh “is paying the price” for picking Ms Khan as a candidate.

“Her lie in Parliament has led to the mess [he] is now facing. His credibility is dented. But it is unlikely to affect his electoral chances. Aljunied residents will want to keep their GRC intact.”

Voter sentiment and public reaction

The public reaction to Singh’s guilty verdict will play a key role in shaping the political climate.

If voters perceive the conviction as unjust, the WP may gain sympathy votes.

46-year-old Desmond Sim told MS News: “Considering that GE is nearing, the timing of the sentence was impeccable. Citizens are also curious if the same standards are applied to all in Parliament.”

Political observer and veteran journalist Nicholas Yong noted that the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ warning against “baseless claims” regarding the judiciary “should give you a general sense of the public sentiment surrounding the case”.

He added: “I’m reminded of the many memes and parodies that surfaced during the COP hearings. However, I don’t expect a dramatic shift in public opinion — diehard PAP/WP supporters are unlikely to have their views swayed.”

Indeed, the two camps appear firmly entrenched in their respective positions.

WP supporters may feel disheartened but may also see Singh as unfairly targeted. On the other hand, PAP supporters may view the conviction as proof that the opposition is not above the law.

Mr Sim, who works in banking, said: “The Leader of the Opposition slipped up this time during the PAP-dominated COP, so he will have to face the music.”

“In the end, the voters are the losers in this case,” he added.

It’s also worth noting that Singapore’s political landscape has shifted gradually, with younger voters becoming more open to alternative parties.

CL Tan, 21, a student, shared with MS News: “[The case] doesn’t really affect my voting decision because I don’t think Pritam Singh’s conviction reflects the Workers’ Party as a whole.”

Swing voters will likely assess the situation based on how WP handles the fallout.

If the WP can present a principled, united response, it may minimise the damage to its reputation.

Otherwise, this incident could weaken its standing in the upcoming elections.

What’s next for the Workers’ Party?

It’s fair to say the verdict will have profound political consequences.

It challenges Singh’s political future, tests the resilience of the WP, and sets the stage for an intense lead-up to the next elections.

How the WP navigates this crisis, and how voters respond, will ultimately shape the party’s future.

