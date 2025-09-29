‘Give the young minister time’: PSP GE2025 candidate defends Jeffrey Siow over MRT disruptions

PSP candidate Lawrence Pek defends Jeffrey Siow, says recent train disruptions not his fault

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has come under fire in recent weeks over MRT disruptions — but a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidate who contested against him in the 2025 General Election (GE2025) has stepped forward to defend him.

On 22 Sept, Mr Siow delivered a Parliamentary statement asserting that Singapore continues to operate one of the world’s most reliable rail systems.

He also announced the formation of a Rail Reliability Taskforce to address the recent spate of issues.

His comments, however, drew criticism after he noted that train delays occur in every system and that expecting “zero disruptions” was “unrealistic”.

Causes of disruptions likely rooted in past inaction

Lawrence Pek, the PSP candidate who ran against Mr Siow in Chua Chu Kang GRC during GE2025, also weighed in with his perspective.

He stressed that his remarks were made in his personal capacity, not as a former opponent.

Mr Pek added that he knew Mr Siow personally from his time at the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, describing him as “supportive” and someone he “liked”.

“The causes of this recent spate of disruptions are NOT the result of his recent appointment,” he wrote.

Mr Pek said that whatever the Rail Reliability Taskforce eventually uncovers will likely point to inaction — or even incompetence — from the past, rather than decisions made under Mr Siow’s watch.

He further noted that Mr Siow has been in the role of Acting Transport Minister for less than five months, since 21 May 2025.

In that time, he has had to oversee the Ministry of Transport while working with the two main operators, SMRT and SBS Transit — a significant challenge by any measure.

‘Give the young minister time & space’

Mr Pek described the Transport Minister’s portfolio as one of the most unforgiving in Cabinet: a job where there is no pat on the back when trains run well, but full accountability when there is even one disruption.

He further reminded readers that Mr Siow shoulders other responsibilities, serving concurrently as Senior Minister of State for Finance and as an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Closing his post, Mr Pek made a simple appeal: “Let’s give the young minister time and space to do what he has to do. He is here to serve, after winning the elections this year, so let him serve.”

