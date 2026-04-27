PSP leadership changes see newer faces step up, Sani Ismail & Dzulfadli Hassan take key roles

PSP adjusts leadership roles, younger members step into frontline positions

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a set of leadership changes to give younger members a bigger role, as part of its ongoing renewal efforts.

In a statement on Monday (27 April), the party said the composition of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) remains unchanged.

Instead, responsibilities have been reassigned to allow newer leaders to take on more active, frontline roles.

Younger PSP leaders take on key operational roles

As part of the changes, Sani Ismail has taken over from Phang Yew Huat as Organising Secretary and Head of Ground Operations.

Similarly, Dzulfadli Hassan has stepped into the role of Head of Membership, succeeding Anthony Neo.

Other leadership positions remain unchanged, with Samuel Lim continuing to lead the Youth Wing and Soh Zheng Long staying on as Deputy Organising Secretary (Logistics).

At the same time, the party is strengthening its communications and policy functions, with Wendy Low and Lawrence Pek stepping in to lead these areas.

PSP said these updates reflect its efforts to build a stronger leadership bench and enhance its organisational capabilities as it moves forward.

PSP to relocate headquarters as part of broader plans

In addition to the leadership changes, PSP also announced plans to relocate its headquarters after its current lease expires.

The move follows a review of its operational needs, with plans for a new office that will better support engagement with residents in the lead-up to the next General Election.

PSP Secretary-General Leong Mun Wai said the changes are part of the party’s longer-term plans.

“These changes are part of our ongoing renewal efforts to strengthen PSP for the future,” he said.

By giving younger leaders more opportunities to step forward, while reinforcing key functions within the Party, we are building a stronger and more capable team to serve Singaporeans.

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Featured image adapted from Progress Singapore Party on Facebook.