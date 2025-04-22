‘Pillar of support’: Puan Noor Aishah, wife of President Yusof Ishak, dies at 91

Singapore’s first First Lady Puan Noor Aishah dies at 91, championed social causes

Puan Noor Aishah, wife of Singapore’s first President Yusof Ishak, has died at 91.

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced the news on Facebook at 8am today (22 April), stating that he was “deeply saddened”.

She passed away peacefully at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on 22 April at 4.28am, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Singapore’s first ever First Lady was a “steadfast pillar of support” for Mr Yusof in the critical period around the country’s independence.

PM Wong added that Puan Noor Aishah dedicated herself to helping others through organisations like the Singapore Red Cross and the Singapore Muslim Women’s Association.

“Her kindness and service touched countless lives.”

Transformed the Istana to fit local heritage

Current President Tharman Shanmugaratnam recounted that she grew up with humble beginnings in a Penang village.

Puan Noor Aishah received only two years of primary school education.

Mr Yusof became Yang di-Pertuan Negara, the precursor to the President, in 1959. Despite being just 26, Puan Noor Aishah worked hard by his side.

She took English language lessons, organised receptions for foreign dignitaries, and became an emblem of local traditions.

For example, she taught the Istana chefs her own recipes for beef rendang and other local dishes, which have remained part of the cuisine there since.

The First Lady even transformed the Istana into a more local style by replacing all crockery emblazoned with the British coat-of-arms.

President Tharman said she would be “remembered for her grace, compassion, and service to others”.

Championed causes helping the disadvantaged

Other than supporting Mr Yusof, Puan Noor Aishah championed many social causes supporting the disadvantaged.

In a statement expressing condolences, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) stated that she greatly supported women’s rights.

She served as patron for the Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS) and the Girl Guides, including helping them secure land for headquarters.

Puan Noor Aishah was also patron of the Association for the Blind, the Children’s Society, and the Association for the Deaf, amongst others.

Lee Hsien Loong sends condolences

Former PM Lee Hsien Loong sent her family condolences after hearing the news.

“She was committed to a Singapore that was fair and just, regardless of race, language or religion.”

He praised the former First Lady for her “lasting contributions” and stepping up to take on more of Mr Yusof’s public duties when his health declined.

NTUC had awarded her the Special Medal of Honour in 1971 in recognition of her efforts.

Puan Noor Aishah to be buried alongside Mr Yusof

In recognition of her contributions, the government will assist her family with the funeral arrangements.

Additionally, they also granted her the honour of being borne on the Ceremonial Gun Carriage for her “final journey” from Masjid Ba’alwie.

The gun carriage carried the bodies of important figures such as Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Mr S R Nathan during their funeral processions.

As part of ground operations, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) warned that heavy traffic should be expected along Dalvey Estate, Lewis Road, Bukit Timah Road and Woodlands Road.

According to SPF, access to Lewis Road will be restricted, and only residents and authorised vehicles will be permitted entry. Vehicles found parking along Lewis Road and causing obstruction will also be towed away.

“We seek the cooperation of the public to comply with the traffic and security arrangements.”

She will be laid to rest at Kranji State Cemetery alongside her husband, who died on 23 Nov 1970 of heart failure.

