PUB Distributes Flood Bags & Barriers To Clementi Residents As Precautionary Measure After Landslide

PUB Provides Clementi Residents With Flood Bags & Barriers As Protection Against Landslide

On 2 Sep, a landslide occurred at the construction site of the Clementi NorthArc build-to-order (BTO) flats. It caused damage to a park connector and injuries to a passer-by.

As a result, Singapore’s national water agency, PUB, has implemented precautionary measures against potential flash floods. The steps include providing residents with inflatable flood bags and portable flood barriers.

In addition, recovery works on the park connector are underway. However, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee has noted that it may take a few months to complete.

PUB provides residents with protection after Clementi landslide

Posting via Facebook on Monday (5 Sep), PUB said it has started providing residents and building owners with flood protection measures.

Officers from the agency distributed inflatable flood bags and portable barriers to residents of Sunset Way and Sunset Drive. They can set up the devices quickly during heavy rain to prevent floodwaters from entering their area.

PUB has also started assisting building owners in Clementi with flood preparation measures.

Furthermore, the agency has increased its deployment of Quick Response Team vehicles to upstream locations.

These vehicles are usually on standby in the vicinity and can quickly provide support against potential flash floods.

PUB is also closely monitoring the rain forecast and water level sensors in the canal. If necessary, they will support NParks in closing the Ulu Pandan Park Connector for public safety.

In the meantime, they’ve advised the public to avoid using the park connector during heavy rain. If flash floods occur, residents are to remain on high ground and avoid floodwaters.

HDB provides updates on recovery works

On 5 Sep as well, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) provided an update on the ongoing recovery works following the landslide.

Working with the contractor, Chiu Teng Construction Co. Pte Ltd, HDB has cleared a small channel in the Ulu Pandan canal, allowing water to flow through. This will minimise potential flood risks in the area.

They have also been working closely with PUB to monitor the canal’s water level.

In addition, tests on the dislodged soil samples suggested that the current width of the channel can be widened to improve water flow and minimise flood risks.

As such, expansion works in the area have started and HDB expects to complete them soon.

Recovery works will take some time to complete

Amid all the efforts, Mr Lee addressed the ongoing situation via a Facebook post on 4 Sep.

He said the priority was to mitigate the impact of the landslide to ensure the safety of workers and the general public.

To facilitate this, HDB and the contractors have applied a thin layer of concrete to improve the slope’s stability.

More permanent measures to enhance stability are underway, as well as main recovery and construction efforts.

The total amount of works may span a few months, Mr Lee added. It will involve reinstating the damaged area of the park connector, reconstructing the slope, replacing dislodged soil in the canal and retaining walls within site.

An investigation into the landslide is also ongoing. In the meantime, HDB, PUB, and the contractors will continue to monitor structural safety during the recovery process closely.

Concluding his post, Mr Lee sought public understanding regarding any inconveniences during this time:

We seek the patience and understanding of residents and park users who may be inconvenienced during this time, as we reinstate the area and reopen the park connector in the vicinity safely.

