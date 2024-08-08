Bangkok pub owner accused of raping woman, claims she willingly came to his room

Pub owner in Thailand accused of raping woman

A 36-year-old pub owner in Thailand has been accused of assaulting and raping a woman who works at his establishment.

However, he said that she came on to him willingly and has evidence to back his claims.

On Wednesday (7 Aug) evening, a man posted the accusations on Facebook saying that his girlfriend was tricked into having sex and had her face beaten over it.

The post has over 4,000 shares at the time of writing.

Man accuses pub owner of raping his girlfriend

In the post, the man said he was a drummer who frequently plays gigs at a pub in northern Bangkok.

His girlfriend, who is the band’s singer, had developed a good relationship with the pub owner’s wife.

He noted that the latter would often share her problems with her.

The alleged rape and assault occurred one night after work when his girlfriend accepted an invitation to drink at the pub owner’s house.

Thai news outlet Channel 3 Plus reported that the 36-year-old female victim and her boyfriend made a police report after the incident.

The victim had called her boyfriend for help at around 5am. He found her battered and bruised.

Pub owner responds to accusations

Later that day, the accused came forward with his own version of events and denied hurting or raping the woman.

He told reporters that the woman was indeed in his house, however, he was sleeping when she entered the room and approached him.

The two then proceeded to have sex, something that the wife — who was allegedly in the same room — allowed to happen.

According to Channel 3 Plus, he provided a clip to the police as evidence that the act was consensual.

As for the woman’s injuries, the accused said he did not know how she got them.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.