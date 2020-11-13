Punggol Coast MRT Station To Be Ready By 2024 With 40% Of Construction Completed Now

The Covid-19 pandemic that has ‘struck’ Workers’ Dormitories in Singapore hard has resulted in many construction projects being delayed.

One such project is the Punggol Coast MRT Station that was originally slated to open in 2023.

On Friday (13 Nov), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the new station will be ready by 2024, and that 40% of its construction has already been completed.

Punggol Coast MRT Station will extend North East Line by 1.6KM

Once completed, the station will serve as a 1.6KM extension of the North East Line, aka purple line, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Linking public transport users to the up-and-coming Punggol Digital District, Punggol Coast MRT is expected to be used by more than 75,000 commuters.

The station will also be the closest station to the popular Coney Island.

The MRT station was first slated to be completed in 2023. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has seemingly delayed its opening for a year.

