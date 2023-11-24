61-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Punggol Flat, Police Rule Out Foul Play

61-Year-Old Sole Occupant Found Dead In Punggol Flat, No Foul Play Suspected

The police found a 61-year-old man lying motionless in a Punggol HDB flat on Wednesday (22 Nov) evening.

Tragically, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The man’s body was reportedly rotting by the time he was discovered.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out the possibility of foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 6pm on Wednesday (22 Nov).

Upon arriving at a 12th-floor unit at Block 423B Punggol Northshore Crescent, the police reportedly found a 61-year-old man lying motionless in the unit.

A Shin Min Daily journalist reported seeing four or five police officers in the flat, alongside a pungent smell of the rotting corpse.

Speaking to the Chinese news site, a neighbour said she hasn’t seen the deceased interacting with others and believes he’s the sole occupant of the flat.

She last spotted him around a week ago.

Police rule out foul play

Another neighbour said that he found a locksmith unlocking the deceased’s unit door at about 8pm on Wednesday (22 Nov).

It was only later that he learnt the 61-year-old man had passed away.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the deceased’s family. May he rest in peace.

