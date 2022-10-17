Man With Sword Charges At People In Punggol, Turns Out He’s Filming A Channel 8 Drama

Man With Samurai Sword In Punggol Is Filming Scene For Channel 8 Drama

Videos of a man wielding a sword along Sumang Lane at Punggol alarmed residents and the internet on Monday (17 Oct).

Punggol West MP Sun Xueling has since clarified that it was actually part of a scene that was being filmed for a show.

Mediacorp later confirmed this, explaining that it was for a Channel 8 drama.

Man seen wielding sword in clip

A 27-second clip circulating on social media shows a man standing on the road and brandishing what appears to be a samurai sword at passers-by.

He then starts running towards a stationary black car before falling in front of it.

After getting up, he shouts at a woman who got out of the car and threatens to slash her with his weapon.

As she runs away, the driver of the car also gets out and dashes off.

Scene was actually a filming in progress

At about 1.30pm on Monday (17 Oct), Ms Sun shared on Facebook that several concerned residents had alerted her to the video.

After checking with sources, Ms Sun confirmed that the video was actually “a filming in progress”, not a real incident.

While this is undoubtedly a relief to hear, some netizens suggested that film crews put up “Filming in Progress” signs so as to not scare the public.

Another netizen pointed out that the sign might have been there, but it could have been far away to avoid showing up on camera.

Mediacorp later released a statement clarifying that the entire scene was part of a Channel 8 drama series.

The broadcaster added that there were “Filming in Progress” signs around the filming area and that production crew members wore visibility vests, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

Apologising for “any alarm caused”, Mediacorp urged the public to “refrain from circulating videos without context”.

Featured image adapted from District Singapore on Facebook & Sun Xueling on Facebook.

