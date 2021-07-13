Punggol TPE Slip Road Flooded With Muddy Water In Viral Clip

Some of us may have had difficulties waking up from our deep slumber this morning (13 Jul) due to the downpour.

Though the cooling weather was no doubt enjoyable, the continuous rain also sparked concerns over floods.

On the same day, a video showing a heavily flooded Punggol TPE slip road started circulating on social media.

Though the date of the footage is unclear, signs point to the likelihood that it was during the recent downpour.

Viral video shows Punggol TPE slip road flooded

In the video on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page, a wide stretch of road appears flooded with brown, muddy water.

The flood seems to be rather severe, as the cars leave huge ripples in the water while inching forward.

A check against Google Maps locates the scene at the slip road connecting Punggol Road to the east-bound TPE.

However, it remains unclear when the video was shot. Some netizens shared that they’ve seen the footage since Monday (12 Jul).

MS News has reached out to PUB for a statement on the flood and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Admiralty temperature plummets to 22.5°C

PUB has been issuing warnings of potential flash floods since Monday (12 Jul).

Just this morning, drains and canals at 8 locations reached 90% of their capacity:

Seletar Road/Neram Road

Sime Darby Centre

Sungei Pauk Besar (Cactus Road)

Sungei Tengah Road/ Sungei Tengah Agrotechnology Park

Sungei Tongkang (Lorong Buangkok)

Sungei Tongkang (Yio Chu Kang Road)

Upper Paya Lebar Road

Woodlands Road/KJE

Temperatures also plunged as a result of the islandwide downpour, with Admiralty recording 22.5°C this morning (12 Jul) at about 10.46am.

Other parts of Singapore experienced strong winds as a result of the downpour.

Pasir Panjang recorded winds of up to 49.8km/h at 7.12am this morning (12 Jul).

Yishun tree uprooted due to storm

Separately, a tree was uprooted at Yishun as a result of the storm.

The tree appears to be rather huge, as its massive trunk blocked off the entire car park.

Fortunately, there were neither any reported injuries nor damages to properties.

Nee Soon Town Council was also prompt with their actions as officers were quickly sent to the location to control traffic while the tree was removed.

Stay safe wherever you are

While the weather is no doubt enjoyable for those at home, it can also prove to be an inconvenience for those who are out and about.

We hope they remain safe while going about their day-to-day tasks.

