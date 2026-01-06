Putien faces scrutiny over AI-generated CNY 2026 brochure featuring monkeys, netizens say it’s the brand mascot

Putien CNY brochure criticised over use of monkeys & AI-generated artwork

An AI-generated Chinese New Year (CNY) brochure from restaurant chain Putien has sparked debate on the r/Singapore subreddit, with netizens questioning both its artistic quality and its apparent use of the wrong Zodiac animal.

The controversy began on 22 Dec when Reddit user u/Stefan0_ shared an image of the brochure, writing: “Putien’s AI CNY Brochure uses the wrong Zodiac Animal for 2026…”

The brochure depicts a traditional Chinese street scene decorated for the festive season.

However, what caught the attention of online users was the inclusion of three monkeys dressed in festive attire, one of which is shown performing a lion dance.

The original poster (OP) told MS News that he received the brochure at Putien’s Westgate outlet and found it “pretty funny”, but also off-putting.

He accused the restaurant of using the wrong Zodiac animal, noting that CNY 2026 marks the Year of the Horse, while the Year of the Monkey falls in 2028.

Several Reddit users echoed his sentiments, criticising the brochure as “unchecked” and “bare minimum work”.

Putien monkey mascot sparks debate

However, not all commenters agreed with the criticism.

Some pointed out that the monkeys were likely intentional, as Putien uses the animal as their brand mascot, which has previously appeared on angbaos and select merchandise.

When asked about this, the OP said he later confirmed that Putien does indeed have a monkey mascot. However, he argued that it was not prominently featured across the brand.

He added that he had only seen the mascot on social media and some merchandise, but not in physical outlets or printed advertisements prior to this brochure.

In his view, the AI-generated monkeys also looked sufficiently different from Putien’s established mascot that they could easily be mistaken for the Zodiac animal instead.

“Why would you not just put a horse character?” he questioned.

OP slams ‘messy’ AI-generated details

Beyond the Zodiac debate, the OP also took issue with the quality of the AI-generated artwork itself, calling it a “total mess”.

He pointed to several visual inconsistencies, noting that “the grandpa’s left hand is wrong, the girl’s right dress sleeve is cut off, and there’s a duplicate cup on the plate”.

Other Reddit users echoed these concerns, with one commenter highlighting the unsettling appearance of background figures in the scene.

The discussion eventually broadened into a wider critique of generative AI in creative work.

The OP told MS News that he is generally opposed to the use of AI for finalised artwork, arguing that it takes opportunities away from human artists and graphic designers. He added that human creators bring distinctive styles and a level of polish that AI often struggles to replicate.

While he acknowledged that AI can be useful as a source of inspiration, he felt it should not replace the final creative output. He also raised concerns about the environmental impact of widespread AI usage.

Several Reddit users shared similar views, with some describing AI-generated art as “soulless”.

While Putien has not responded to MS News’ requests for comment on the matter, a Happy New Year post published on 31 Dec 2025 features what appears to be the same monkey character, suggesting it is the restaurant’s mascot.

