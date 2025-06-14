Gardens by the Bay poster sparks debate on whether AI-generated marketing materials are acceptable

Netizens debate over AI-generated poster at Gardens by the Bay

A recent post on the r/singapore subreddit, titled “AI is taking over now“, has sparked debate over whether AI-generated marketing materials should be considered acceptable.

The poster in question — which featured three children standing in a flower field — was found at the Gardens by the Bay Flower Dome in Singapore.

Netizens were quick to point out that the visual looked unmistakably AI-generated.

The post highlighted the repercussions of generative AI, noting that it could “stifle creativity and job opportunities” if not controlled soon.

Netizens call marketing move ‘lazy’, some disagree

Responses to the issue were divided, though several commenters were critical of the poster.

“As a place where the key attraction is their physical location, why do they need to create a fictitious image?” one user asked.

“From a marketing perspective, this is just lazy and tells me that they don’t really believe in the quality of their product.”

They argued that the organisation should have used photos of the actual gardens, rather than resorting to AI.

Not everyone was opposed to the AI-generated images, though.

One netizen theorised that using AI might be more cost-effective and less troublesome than arranging a full photoshoot.

Meanwhile, another commenter pointed out that using AI-generated images of children could be more ethical than conventional child models.

“There is no need to exploit child labour,” they said. “I thought it’s rather tasteful.”

Gardens by the Bay told MS News that its marketing team constantly explores different approaches to enhance their design work to reach out to various audiences.

“We hope the public will support our goal as a People’s Garden to provide inclusive access to children in this June holiday promotional campaign,” it said.

