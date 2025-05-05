‘LHL should have his blue cup’: Netizens react to AI-generated action figures of S’pore politicians

Netizens react to AI-generated action figures of Singapore politicians

“Who else do you want to see?”

That was the question the @sgvirality Instagram page posed on Sunday (4 May) after dropping a series of AI-generated action figures by @dear.ai reimagining Singapore politicians as collectible toys.

From Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong to The Workers’ Party Member of Parliaments (MP) Jamus Lim and Alexis Dang, the figures come decked out in signature outfits and accessories, all boxed up in sleek, store-ready packaging.

Captioned “If our Singapore Parties’ leaders have their own Action Figure”, the post quickly caught the eye of netizens, sparking plenty of laughs — and a few cheeky requests for who should be next.

Netizens ask for more opposition action figures

One commenter called for People’s Power Party (PPP) chief Goh Meng Seng and his party’s candidate Samuel Lee — best known for his viral “look left, look right” speech — to be turned into action figures, too.

Another suggested that the Lee Hsien Loong figure wouldn’t be complete without his iconic ‘magic cup’, the one he famously sipped from during multiple national addresses at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One user was so impressed by the AI-generated figures, they asked for the exact ChatGPT prompt used, hoping to recreate the magic themselves.

Artist has already turned politicians into resin figurines

While these AI-generated action figures aren’t real (yet), the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds.

Way before ChatGPT entered the, well, chat, local artist Christopher Pereira — better known as Chris Treewizard — was handcrafting resin figurines of politicians.

In 2015, to mark SG50 and the first National Day Parade without Lee Kuan Yew, Mr Pereira created a collection of 20 figurines of the late founding Prime Minister as a tribute to his legacy.

He called them “Peoples Action Figures”, a playful nod to both the People’s Action Party (PAP) and classic action figures.

Over the years, he’s received custom orders from Singaporeans overseas, with prices ranging from S$200 to a staggering S$8,000.

Each 30cm figure takes about three to four months to complete.

