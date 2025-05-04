5 top-tier memes & moments from GE2025 to look back on till the next election

GE2025: 5 top-tier memes & entertaining moments this election that we’ll definitely miss

Every election season comes with a fresh batch of memes and unforgettable moments, and Singapore’s GE2025 certainly did not disappoint.

From impromptu singing to bold declarations, here are the top five moments from the past election that, for better or worse, will definitely go down in the books.

1. ‘I look left, look right’

Kicking off the list is none other than Samuel Lee from the People’s Power Party (PPP) with his iconic “I look left, look right, for a career path” song.

During an interview on Nomination Day (23 Apr), Mr Lee shared that he was inspired by the Chinese song ‘I’m Just A Tiny Bird’ — but decided to “edit” the lyrics with his own twist.

“I look left, look right, for a career path, is this a request considered too high?” he sung.

The clip quickly went viral, sending the Internet into fits of laughter.

One user joked that the audio should be installed at all traffic lights, reminding pedestrians to “look left, look right” before crossing the road.

Meanwhile, TikTok users wasted no time remixing the audio — with videos showing people “looking left and right” for their mums in supermarkets.

In an unexpected twist following Mr Lee’s virality, news broke that he was previously jailed for a case of road rage.

He subsequently apologised for the incident, with PPP chief Goh Meng Seng saying that he did not think the crime was major enough to warrant a public declaration.

2. ‘Babyface’ Superpower

Next up, we have People’s Action Party (PAP) newcomer Dr Charlene Chen from the Tampines GRC slate, who proudly declared that her “baby face” is her superpower.

At 43 years old, Dr Chen recounted during a press conference how one resident doubted her ability to understand real-world struggles, mistaking her youthful looks for inexperience.

On the other hand, her youthful looks have helped her connect with younger Singaporeans, especially regarding mental health issues.

“Leadership is not about how old you look, it’s about how deeply you listen and understand people’s lives,” said Dr Chen.

Of course, netizens had a field day. One netizen sarcastically suggested that Dr Chen should be a model instead of running for parliament.

Another user brutally asked, “Is the baby face in the same room as us?” — suggesting that Dr Chen does not, in fact, have a “babyface”.

That, of course, is a matter of opinion.

3. ‘I’m not gay’: Goh Meng Seng

At a rally at Temasek Junior College on Thursday (24 Apr), PPP Secretary-General Goh Meng Seng made headlines for a rather unexpected comment.

Mr Goh has slammed Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh for “abandoning” Marine Parade–Braddell Heights GRC this past election, making it an unexpected walkover for PAP.

Speaking to the residents, he said:

The comment instantly set off a wave of memes, with some TikTok users cheekily saying it gave off major “enemies-to-lovers” vibes — a classic romance trope.

However, not everyone found it funny. Some netizens called out Mr Goh for attacking a fellow opposition party member.

4. Tender moment between Louis Ng & Shanmugam

Speaking of romance, a tender interaction between Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng and law and home affairs minister K. Shanmugam went viral, with netizens calling it the “A Nee Soon Bromance”.

When Mr Ng announced that he would be stepping down from his role in Nee Soon GRC on 22 Apr, he choked up during his speech.

In response, Mr Shanmugam gently wiped away his tears — and netizens went to town with the memes.

Users said the duo could give the Korean entertainment industry a run for its money — “it’s giving bromance”, as one would say.

5. Thumbs up ‘auntie’ steals the show on Nomination Day

Another wholesome moment emerged on Nomination Day — this time from the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR).

As PAR candidate Michael Fang delivered his speech at Deyi Secondary School, an older woman — believed to be part of the party’s team — stole the spotlight by popping up behind him and flashing an enthusiastic thumbs up to the crowd.

Naturally, the moment ended up on TikTok, where memes quickly began circulating.

One user humorously chipped in with the in-video caption: “My mom supporting me for my first election.”

The comments section was flooded with netizens calling her “cute”, praising the auntie for her infectious energy.

GE2025 memes, one for the books

These light-hearted moments — from tearful goodbyes to heartwarming auntie cameos — helped Singaporeans deal with the high intensity of the election period, offering a burst of laughter amongst the seriousness.

Whether it’s a bromantic gesture or a proud thumbs up in the background, these scenes remind us that amidst the speeches and manifestos, there’s still space for sincerity, humour, and a touch of wholesomeness.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News, @theverybigtheverybang on TikTok, and @woodafook on TikTok.