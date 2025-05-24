Man in Thailand discovers large python coiled up in toilet, calls rescue team for help

Thai homeowner shocked by large python coiling up in toilet at 3am

A homeowner in Thailand was shocked after encountering a large python coiled up in the toilet.

On Thursday (22 May), Facebook user Tattam posted a 14-second video in the group All about Thai snakes, showing a large snake coiled inside his home’s toilet bowl.

“Here’s what I found at 3am in my house. Moving forward, I won’t be able to stay carefree,” reads the post.

Later, the OP updated in the comments that a rescue team was called in to remove the python.

“I would like to thank the rescuers for removing the snake at 4 am Without your help, I wouldn’t have known what to do.”

Netizens offer him tips to keep snakes away from home

The post went viral quickly, amassing over 45,000 likes and nearly 3,000 shares. Netizens also flocked to the comments section to leave witty remarks, while others shared tips on how to prevent reptiles from entering their properties.

One netizen jokingly asked why this type of snake likes to be in the toilet.

Another person brought up the frightening situation in which the serpent bites the homeowner’s genitals.

Light-hearted comments aside, one man suggested regularly pouring bathroom cleaning liquid into the toilet to prevent snakes from coming up from the bottom.

Featured image adapted from Tattam on Facebook.